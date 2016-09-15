Which? reveals the best and worst boiler brands

Keep the repair man away with a boiler from a Best Buy brand.

Which? research reveals the best gas and oil boiler brands. Keep reading to find out which boiler brands won’t let you down.

Two gas boiler brands are so reliable and highly regarded by both their customers and heating engineers that they get our Best Buy recommendation. Our research shows that it isn’t always the biggest boiler brands that are the best.

In total, fourteen gas boiler brands and two oil boiler brands are covered by our unique research. These include Alpha, Ariston, Baxi, Ferroli, Glow-worm, Grant, Intergas, Johnson & Starley, Main, Potterton, Vaillant Viessmann, Vokera and Worcester Bosch.

New boiler reviews

For the first time this year we have full reviews on gas boilers from Intergas, Johnson & Starley, Ariston and Ferroli. Meaning that we cover more of the boilers available to buy in the UK than ever before.

If you are looking for a new boiler, our boiler reviews can help you choose the perfect one for your home. As well as telling you which brands are the most reliable and how satisfied boiler owners are with their brand, we also reveal what boiler engineers really think about each brand.

Plus we display all of the specs for each boiler in our reviews and give you an idea of what type of home each boiler is suitable for. Getting the right type and size boiler for your home is vital for keeping your energy bills down and giving you the most efficient heat source possible.

Our boiler research

Our extensive research enables us to provide you with the most extensive and accurate boiler reviews around.

Boiler owners

We asked 10,859 Which? members (May 2016) about the boiler they have in their home. By finding out how each brand of boiler has performed in real homes and how often it has broken down, we can give a reliability score to each boiler brand.

After six years, the least reliable brands are more than twice as likely to have developed a fault than the most reliable.

We also give a customer score to each brand, based on how satisfied Which? members are with their brand of boiler and how likely they would be to recommend it to a friend.

Heating engineers

For the second year running, we gathered the views of 179 Which? Trusted Trader heating engineers (April 2016) to provide you with a truly unique insight into the views of the experts who get their hands dirty when fixing boilers every single day.

By asking heating engineers about their views on boiler build quality, how easy it is to get hold of parts and spares, how easy it is to fix a common fault and service and how likely they are to recommend each brand of boiler, we have been able to get a truly unique insight into the reputation of each boiler brand among those that know the most about them.

