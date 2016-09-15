Which? takes a look at the new leaf blower vac from Lidl

The Florabest FLS 3000 B2 from Lidl

Lidl is stocking the Florabest FLS 3000 B2 corded-electric leaf blower vacuum in time for autumn. It’ll only set you back £40 but won’t be in stock for very long – so is it worth grabbing one while they’re around?

Whether you’re clearing your patio of fallen leaves trapped around your pots or attempting to keep your drive clear, the Florabest FLS 3000 B2 has blow and vacuum function that should help you keep your garden looking neat.

Florabest says in blowing mode the FLS 3000 B2 quickly blows together fallen leaves and in suction mode the leaves are shredded to save space and blown into the collection bag. It has adjustable power so you can tailor the speed of air-flow to match the job.

While the price tag looks cheap, it works in similar way to more expensive machines that have a powerful suction as it needs to be reconfigured to change from blow-mode to vacuuming, so could be a good option if you were looking for a strong vac function.

The Florabest FLS 3000 B2 will be available to buy from the 15 September 2016 in preparation for the fallen leaves that autumn brings. It will be stocked in Lidl stores only.

Know what you’re looking for? Go straight to our leaf blower vac reviews.

Florabest FLS 3000 B2 leaf blower vacuum from Lidl

We tried the Florabest FLS 3000 B2 out on blowing trapped leaves out from around patio pots and sucking dry leaves up from a lawn and a gravel drive.

Find out if the six-speed dial meant that we could pick up leaves without sucking up all the gravel off the path with our first look review of the Florabest FLS 300 B2 leaf blower vacuum.

Discount supermarket first look reviews

Discount supermarket Lidl regularly sells it own-brand garden tools as part of it special offers. This leaf blower vac will be available from 15 September 2016 until they sell out. They also have a corded-electric hedgetrimmer for sale at the same time. See what we thought of the Lidl Florabest FHT 600 D3 with our first look review.

Lidl is not the only discount supermarket to sell garden tools. Aldi also has its own range of tools which it sells for a few weeks every year and we recently had a first look at their Electric Hedge Trimmer.

Which? does not normally test these supermarkets’ blink-and-you’ll-miss-them products because they aren’t available when we test garden tools in a head-to-head batch test. But this year our gardening experts have managed to get their hands on several of Lidl’s products before they went on sale, including two hedge trimmers. Find out more with our first look reviews of the:

More on this…