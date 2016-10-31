Baby Jogger and iCandy top pushchairs reviews

Most popular: the Baby Jogger City Mini GT is a compact, from-birth, all-terrain buggy Most popular: the Baby Jogger City Mini GT is a compact, from-birth, all-terrain buggy

The Baby Jogger City Mini GT, iCandy Apple 2 Pear and iCandy Peach Blossom 3 are the most popular pushchairs for Autumn 2016.

We’ve compiled the top 10 most-visited pushchair reviews and double pushchair reviews on Which.co.uk. The Baby Jogger City Mini GT is the most-viewed pushchair review on our website, while iCandy is top of the double pushchairs, with the Apple 2 Pear at number one and the Peach Blossom 3 at number two.

The lists are a mix of eternally popular pushchairs, such as the Baby Jogger and the Mothercare Orb, and new entrants from our recent reviews, including the iCandy Raspberry and Joie Litetrax 4.

Top 10 most popular pushchairs

Here are the 10 most popular pushchairs. Follow the links to read the reviews, and find out whether these pushchairs are worth the clicks they’re getting, and which are Best Buys.

1. Baby Jogger City Mini GT, £330

2. Uppababy Cruz 2015, £449

3. Mothercare Orb, £429

4. Joie Litetrax 4, £150

5. Bugaboo Cameleon 3, £899

6. iCandy Raspberry, £460

7. Britax Affinity 2, £425

8. Silver Cross Pioneer, £618

9. Maclaren Quest, £170

10. Graco Evo, £169

The list is based on the reviews viewed the most between 11 July 2016 and 11 October 2016 on Which.co.uk. Prices checked October 2016.

The most viewed double is the tandem iCandy Apple 2 Pear

Top 10 most popular double pushchairs

For those with twins in tow, here are our most popular double pushchairs:

1. iCandy Apple 2 Pear, £595

2. iCandy Peach Blossom 3, £860

3. Baby Jogger City Mini GT Double, £570

4. Mountain Buggy Duet, £549

5. Bugaboo Donkey Duo, £1,199

6. Baby Jogger City Select Double, £599

7. Britax B-Agile Double, £300

8. Phil and Teds Verve 2 Double, £680

9. Graco Trekko Duo, £162

10. Maclaren Twin Triumph, £220

Looking for a good double pushchair can be particularly tricky, especially given the higher prices. To help you with your decision, read our advice on double pushchairs and find out about common double pushchair bugbears.

The list is based on the reviews viewed the most between 17 July 2016 and 17 October 2016 on Which.co.uk. Prices checked October 2016.

iCandy, Baby Jogger and Bugaboo pushchairs

Our top tens are dominated by big brands, but can they live up to the hype? We know from our testing of hundreds of pushchairs each year that brand names don’t necessarily deliver quality.

If you’re interested in these popular brands, you can have a look at our iCandy pushchair reviews, Baby Jogger pushchair reviews or Bugaboo pushchair reviews to see whether it’s a matter of style over substance, or if they deserve the attention they get.

Within our top 10 most popular pushchairs, there’s a real range of scores, from 69% to 86%. The doubles are even more spread out, with the lowest-rated scoring a meagre 50% and the top-scoring one gaining 73%. You don’t want to risk ending up with an expensive model that scores in the fifties.

So once you’ve decided which pushchairs are piquing your interest, make sure you find out how they fared in our tests to see whether the investment is worth it.

More on this…