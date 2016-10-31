Barclays customers charged twice after glitch

Barclays says it has fixed a problem that led to duplicate payments being taken from an undisclosed number of customer accounts.

The issue was confirmed by a tweet from Barclays UK, which said: ‘We are aware of some payments being duplicated this morning. We’re working to fix this. Affected customers will not be out of pocket.’

This was followed by another tweet six hours later saying that the issue had been resolved and affected customers refunded.

If your finances have been hit by a bank computer glitch, you could be entitled to compensation. Use our guide to your rights after a bank glitch to make a claim.

Payment problems

Other UK banks have seen customer services impacted this year, including HSBC, which was hit by a denial-of-service attack that temporarily shut down its online banking service in February.

A spokesperson for Barclays said: ‘We detected a small number of duplicated debit card payments this morning.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and any affected customers will not be out of pocket.’

Barclays has 15 million card customers in the UK, but it said that ‘a fraction of a per cent’ of them had been affected by the problem.

All duplicate debit card payments made in error have now been fully refunded to customers and the issue fully resolved. — Barclays UK Help (@BarclaysUKHelp) 31 October 2016

Your rights on bank glitches

The Financial Ombudsman Service says you can claim for losses you incur in the event of a bank computer glitch – these can include:

• Fees, charges and fines, maybe where a payment was missed

• Any extra ‘out of pocket’ expenses you may have incurred

• Other financial losses or subsequent ‘knock-on’ losses.

You can even ask the bank to correct your credit file if it has been negatively affected as a consequence of the glitch.

