Best travel cots for winter breaks

A travel cot could be a very useful bit of kit if you are going away during the half-term holidays, or already planning visits to the family over the festive season.

And travel cots are popular as well as useful – more than half (51%) of parents we surveyed in our annual baby survey told us they own one.

The most popular travel cot brand, according to our survey, is Graco – 22% of parents we asked said they’d owned one. Graco has been making travel cots for a long time, and models such as the Contour Electra and Nimble Nook have lots of added features, such as night lights and vibrating mattresses, which may appeal to parents.

But we also asked the parents in our survey to rate the travel cots they’d bought for ease of putting up and putting away, comfort for their child and portability, as well as the general quality of the product.

Best and worst travel cots

Parents told us that the best travel cots are: Not too heavy or too big’ and ‘Easy to use and put up and pack away’. And safety is key, too. One parent appreciated the smooth and rubberised corners where all the joins clipped together to stop the possibility of fingers being pinched.

Bad travel cots are: ‘Quite heavy’ and ‘Hard to erect if you do it slightly in the wrong order’. Or they are just plain uncomfortable – ‘It had a very hard bar going across the bottom that the mattress sat on,’ one parent told us.

We’ve tried out a range of travel cots and given our verdict.

Most popular travel cots

The cot brands that were most-owned by the parents we surveyed were:

Graco 22%

Hauck/Disney 20%

Mothercare 16%

Mamas and Papas 16%

Babies R Us/Toys R Us 13%

Chicco 13%

John Lewis 9%

Red Kite 6%

Travel cot advice

We’ve got helpful advice on what to look for when you choose a travel cot, including what you can expect to pay and what extras you might find useful, in our guide to how to buy the best travel cot.

