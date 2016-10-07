Black Friday 2016 is coming in 50 days time

Consumers mostly did their Black Friday shopping online in 2015

The countdown to Black Friday is on – it’s only 50 days until the biggest shopping day of the year.

This year Black Friday is on Friday 25 November. Retailers will be promising large discounts on a range of products, in an attempt to persuade us to start our Christmas shopping that little bit earlier.

Originally an American tradition, taking place the day after Thanksgiving each year, UK retailers have jumped on the bandwagon in recent years, giving British bargain hunters the chance of some festive deals.

Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday and is solely focused on online shopping, is another hugely popular day for pre-Christmas deals.

Black Friday deals online and in shops

In 2014 Black Friday went big on the high street, resulting in pandemonium in some stores, with fights reportedly breaking out over the biggest bargains.

But 2015 saw most shoppers staying away from the high street and taking to the internet. Three-quarters of Which? members who shopped on Black Friday last year bought something online, compared to 35% who bought something in a shop. Currys reported selling a record-breaking 30 televisions a minute online, and Amazon said Black Friday was its biggest ever sales day in the UK.

Across stores and online, shoppers spent £1.1bn spent on Black Friday itself in 2015. That went up to £3.3bn when combined with the three days that followed, according to figures from Experian and IMRG.

Not all shops took part, though. Asda didn’t participate in Black Friday last year, despite the fact that they’d sold a month’s worth of TVs in 45 minutes the year before.

Black Friday deal, or dud?

Most retailers haven’t yet released any information about their 2016 Black Friday deals, although Argos, Currys and Debenhams have confirmed that they will be taking part. And it’s likely that other big names like Amazon, John Lewis and Marks & Spencer will be too, although this is yet to be confirmed. For up-to-date information, be sure to regularly visit our Black Friday deals guide.

Which? reviews can help you snap up the best deals and avoid the duds. We test thousands of products to separate the best from the worst – so check our reviews before buying a Black Friday deal, to make sure it’s worth your cash.

Products to look out for on Black Friday

When we surveyed Which? members about what they bought last year, computing products were the most popular purchase, with 21% of shoppers buying one. Audio products – such as sound bars or speakers – were also popular.

While shops usually don’t reveal which products will be on offer until the day itself, items that are often heavily discounted include vacuum cleaners, TVs and blenders.

The advice from our experts should help to take the chore out of getting the best deals, but remember many deals start at midnight and can be sold out by the time you’d usually get out of bed, so you’d better buy that coffee machine in advance.

