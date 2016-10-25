Black Friday countdown: one month to go

Black Friday is just one month away, on 25th November

One of the busiest shopping days of the year is only a month away, and shops are starting to announce their Black Friday plans.

Kicking off the Christmas shopping season, this year Black Friday is on 25 November.

Last year, more than £1bn was spent on Black Friday, and Amazon announced more than six million orders, making it the retailer’s biggest sales day ever. Black Friday 2016 is likely to be just as frenzied.

Get ready for Black Friday this year with the help of our top 10 shopping tips for Black Friday deals.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is an American tradition, when shops try to lure customers with promises of big sales on the day following Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Thursday in November.

One explanation for the name Black Friday is that it was the first day in the year that retailers moved from the red into the black (from debt to profit).

Black Friday only crossed the Atlantic in a big way this decade, with Amazon.co.uk first offering Black Friday sales in 2010.

Cyber Monday is the following Monday – 28 November. This is a separate sales day specifically for online shopping. So if you miss Black Friday, don’t worry, as a few days there will be further offers to help you fill your Christmas stockings.

Which shops are offering Black Friday deals?

Argos and Currys have already set up pages on their websites in preparation. Debenhams, Halfords, John Lewis and Morrisons have also confirmed that they will be offering Black Friday deals. Other shops are being more secretive and have yet to reveal their plans.

Sales usually begin at either midnight or 8am. We might see special sales windows – last year Amazon offered new deals every 10 minutes.

In recent years, products most frequently on offer included TVs, mobiles and tablets, laptops, vacuum cleaners, headphones and other electronic devices.

Keep an eye on our Black Friday guide, which we’ll be regularly updating with details of which shops are taking part in the sales.

How to prepare for Black Friday

Being prepared will help you make the most of Black Friday. You don’t want to get overwhelmed by what’s on offer and come away with a shoddy deal on a product that’s no good.

To learn what the retailers are doing, sign up to their newsletters, like their Facebook pages or sign up for alerts. To make it easier to quickly buy in-demand offers that might sell out, you can create accounts on shops’ websites beforehand, and pre-enter your payment details and delivery address.

You might also want to make a list of the products you’re interested in. In our guide to products to look out for on Black Friday, we’ve highlighted popular products that are rarely on offer, and how much you should pay for them.

We’ve also listed other products that are frequently on offer, to help you avoid the ‘bargains’ that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

