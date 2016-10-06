Five child car seats to watch out for in 2017

The GB Elian-Fix car seat range

New baby due in 2017? Here’s our pick of the most interesting baby car seats and multigroup car seats hitting the shops from now into next year.

While 2017 looks set to see more i-Size car seats enter the market, car seat manufacturers are also introducing new car seats approved to the older regulation, R44.

Here we’ve picked out five new car seats that caught our eye at the recent Kind und Jugend baby exhibition in Germany.

GB Idan and Elian Fix

GB is a brand new car seat brand with a premium range of products.

First up is the Idan, a Group 0+ baby car seat suitable from birth until 13kg.

It comes in a range of colours, includes side impact protection and an XXL canopy which GB says helps provide protection from the elements.

It’s available to buy now and we hope to test it soon. An i-Size version of the Idan is on its way too.

Also heading to the UK from GB next year will be the Elian-Fix, a Group 2/3 high backed booster seat.

Available: GB Idan available now, i-Size version and Elian-Fix coming 2017

Price: The GB Idan costs £150, Isofix base is £110, GB Elian-Fix £190.

Concord Vario XT 5

Concord’s Vario XT 5 child car seat is a Group 1/2/3 seat suitable up until your child reaches around 12 years old.

It has an interesting way to adjust a seat to make it fit your child; instead of adjusting the harness to your child, it’s the seat base height that adjusts.

Available: Dec 2016

Price: £300

The new Britax Evolva 123 SL SICT car seat

Britax Evolva 123 SL SICT

The multi-group Evolva car seat from Britax is a very popular model, so it’s great to see it updated.

The new version, the Britax Evolva 123 SL SICT is available in a range of funky colours and comes with added soft latches (SL) and side impact protection (SICT).

The soft latches use your Isofix connectors to help keep the seat attached to your car when it’s not being used, and the addition of side impact protection should help reduce the forces of a crash in a side impact.

It should be in shops by the end of October.

To see how other Britax models did in our crash tests in the meantime, browse our Britax child car seats reviews.

Available: October 2016

Price: £200

Joie Stages Isofix

The popular multigroup Joie Stages car seat has been developed a lot since we first tested it and this latest version now comes with added Isofix base, which should make it easier to install.

It’s a 0+/1/2 seat, is suitable to be used from birth up until around 25kg, and can be used rearward- and forward-facing.

Available: May 2017

Price: £300

Diono’s Radian Maxx can be used with a harness up to 36kg

Diono Radian Maxx

Diono is launching several car seats next year; one of which, the Radian Maxx, has a harness to keep your child in the car seat right up until they’re 36kg, which is around 12 years old.

This multigroup seat can be used from birth up to when your child no longer legally needs to use a car seat.

Available: April-June 2017

Price: around £325

As always, you’ll be able to find out how new seats perform in our crash tests as soon as they are available by reading our car seat reviews

All prices and availability dates are subject to change.

