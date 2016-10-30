Five new smart gadgets for parents

The Netatmo Healthy Home Coach unit monitors the climate quality of a room

Smart tech continues to filter into our day-to-day lives, and if you’re a parent there’s a whole host of gadgets that promise to make your life easier.

We’ve rounded up recent and upcoming launches in baby tech – from an air quality monitor for nurseries, to smart feeding machines. But while some might offer a genuine helping hand, others may just overcomplicate things.

1. Netatmo Healthy Home Coach climate monitor

Netatmo has recently announced the release of its Healthy Home Coach, which measures humidity, air quality, noise and temperature and is aimed at nurseries and kids’ rooms.

It will monitor this data over time and give the room an overall health rating, with tips on how to improve one or more of the ratings. It costs £89.99.

This could be a useful tool for peace of mind, and it’s less expensive than some smart gadgets we’ve seen, but is it really an essential piece of kit?

A lot of baby monitors come equipped with a temperature sensor to help you create the perfect sleeping sanctuary for your child. Browse our baby monitor reviews to find out whether one of these might do the job just as well.

We’ve also tested smart thermostats that allow you to track and tailor the temperature from room to room, which could be useful in keeping an eye on the climate of your child’s bedroom or nursery.

The iBaby Air is an audio baby monitor that doubles as an air purifier

2. iBaby Air baby monitor and air purifier

The iBaby Air aims not only to track air quality but improve it, too – detecting harmful chemicals in the air and working as a purifier.

It also acts as an audio baby monitor, alarm and nightlight. It was crowd-funded earlier this year, and is still waiting on a UK release date.

We’ve had a look at iBaby’s previous smart monitor offerings – you can find out what our first impressions were in our iBaby baby monitors First Looks.

3. Diluo smart formula milk machine

The manufacturers of the Diluo smart baby formula machine promise the perfect bottle at the perfect temperature. This machine is designed to mix a lump-free, bacteria-free and perfectly warmed bottle in less than 20 seconds – music to the ears of sleep-deprived parents getting up to do the 3am feed.

The app is designed to monitor the machine and help with keeping feeding times on schedule, but the cost – £299 – might be enough to make you think twice.

The stylishly designed Poppy smart feeder brews formula with one button touch

4. Poppy smart formula milk machine

Another smart baby-feeding device, Poppy is also designed to mix the perfect bottle, and is connected to an app so you can schedule and track feedings. The trouble is, not all babies’ meal times are so easily planned.

According to the manufacturer ,it’s simple to operate with just one touch of a button, perfect if you’re using it while half asleep. But if you’re interested in this one, you’ll have to wait, as it’s not yet on the market.

In the meantime, if you’re using formula milk, make sure to check out our guides to infant formula and toddler formula so you know what to look for.

The Baby Gigl bottle holder fits around your bottle and gives feedback on feeding technique

5. Baby Gigl smart bottle holder

A smart formula milk machine is one thing, but Baby Gigl takes it one step further as a smart baby-bottle holder.

Baby Gigl gives bottle-holding recommendations (so you can perfect your bottle tilt), feeding summaries and information about the quality of the formula.

Slow Control, the makers of Baby Gigl, claims that the smart bottle holder will improve feeding technique, which in turn will ease digestion and help reduce colic, reflux and crying. But we’re not sure how many parents currently feel the need for a little robot in their hand criticising their bottle-feeding technique. Details of a UK launch are yet to be confirmed.

