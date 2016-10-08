Latest Samsung TV reviews pit 4K against 1080 HD

One of Samsung’s new 1080p TVs

Eight new Samsung TVs have been through the Which? tests this week, including three 1080 HD models that buck the 4K trend. We reveal whether these TVs are worth owning over their 4K cousins.

Three of the eight TVs we reviewed are 1080 HD only and these make up Samsung’s new K6300 range. Outwardly they don’t look any different. They share the same oblique metal bases with the latest 4K models and they come in similar sizes, too – 40, 49 and 55 inches, although there’s no 43-inch model.

In fact, if you put the 40-inch, 1080p UE40K6300 side by side with the 43-inch, 4K UE40KU6500 it would be difficult to tell them apart.

Click through to our TV reviews to find out if the 1080 TVs outperformed their 4K cousins.

Eight new Samsung TVs tested

Leading the charge for Samsung is the UE55KU6470. This 55-inch behemoth does away with the curved screen and manages to keep costs down as a result. At £899 it’s less than half the price of other Samsung sets. You can read our review to see if it’s good enough to be a Best Buy.

If curved sets are more your thing Samsung has the UE55KU6100. Like the TV above, this one measures 55 inches from curved corner to curved corner, but once again manages to sneak under the £1,000 mark. It’s £899 too, but is it cheap and cheerful or cheap and nasty? Read our Samsung UE55KU6100 review to find out.

If smaller TVs are more your thing we’ve tested several 43-inch sets from Samsung – the UE43KU6500, UE43KU6670 and UE43KU6510. All three are curved 4K sets and there’s not much to pick between them on price. They are all cheaper than Samsung’s last 43-inch 4K curved TV, the UE43KS7500, which costs £798 – pricey for a 43-inch set. Click through to our TV reviews to find out which of Samsung’s new cheaper 43-inch TVs is worth your money.

Are 1080 HD sets any cheaper?

As you might expect, the full HD sets are cheaper, but not by as much as you might think. If we compare the UE40K6300 with the 4K UE43KU6500 the difference is £179, but the price gap gets smaller the bigger the TVs get.

The 55-inch, 4K UE55KU6400 is only £92 more than the 1080 HD UE55K6300. The former TV may not be curved but, if that isn’t top of your list of 4K features, getting 4K functionality for a small amount more seems like a good deal.

To see how these 1080 HD TVs compare to those from other brands, click through to our Full HD TV reviews.

More on this…