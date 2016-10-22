Latest Which? tablet tests reveal Best Buy iPad rival

The latest tablet test results from the Which? lab have found an Android alternative to the dominant Apple iPad, and it’s a cheaper tablet, to boot.

There are plenty of manufacturers trying to take Apple’s crown, and while it’s a tall order to usurp the biggest brand in tablets, we’ve found one Best Buy model that more than holds its own against the iPad. It even surpasses the iPad when it comes to start up speed.

The Android model proved to be a nippy machine, and it’s worth a look for anyone who wants power but baulks at Apple’s prices.

The rise of the tablet/laptop hybrid

Also on test this month were three tablets that doubled as laptops, with the addition of a keyboard. We’ve seen some very impressive models that manage to straddle the two products in our previous testing, but they tend to be pricey. Some of the most recent models, such as the Aspire Switch 10 E and Lenovo IdeaPad MIIX 310 start from as little as £200.

On paper it seems a bargain price for ‘two devices in one’, but does it ring true for these budget models? Read our full reviews to find out.

Amazon Fire HD8

Also in the latest batch is the Amazon Fire HD8, a follow up to last years models of the same name. The 2016 version has been give a more powerful processor and had a RAM boost, and the battery life is better too. On the downside, the famously slim tablet has bulked out a little, but not enough to cause concern.

Specs aren’t everything though, so to find out if these changes actually make for a better tablet, read our full review of the Amazon Fire HD8.

