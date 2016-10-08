New electric shavers to rival your razor

The best electric shavers leave you visibly clean shaven in next to no time

If electric shavers can’t match a razor for closeness, is there any point in buying one? According to our new first look shaver reviews, the answer is a resounding yes – as long as you buy the right one.

There’s no doubt that razors give a close cut, but wet shaving requires care and patience. Even then, the blades can irritate your skin, and it’s all too easy to cut yourself as you blearily peer into the mirror in the morning.

But if you buy one of the electric shavers that most impressed us, razor burn and cuts could be a thing of the past. Several of the Braun and Philips shavers we’ve just reviewed gave our researchers a visibly clean shave, slicing through every hair at the first time of asking.

Keep reading for more on the latest models. Or, head to our electric shaver reviews to pick out the one that’s right for you and your wallet.

Electric shavers from Braun and Philips

In a mini battle of the brands, we tried mid-range and premium shavers from both Braun and Philips. The cheapest costs £63, while the priciest is an eye-watering £179.

We found that most shavers were able to quickly cut through short stubble on the face. But the neck proved more challenging for some, especially if it had been longer than normal since the last shave. Even after his neck became inflamed from the number of attempts, one reviewer still wasn’t able to catch every hair when using one of the shavers we looked at.

Avoid splashing out on an electric shaver that doesn’t save you time or discomfort by reading all our new first look reviews below. Or, compare these two big brands for yourself with our Braun and Philips electric shaver reviews.

Electric shaver features to watch out for

A higher budget can get you more in the way of features. The Philips S9000 s9031/26, for example, comes with a cleaning dock for deep cleaning your shaver every few weeks.

We thought the shaver came out looking as good as new when we tried it. But bear in mind that the cleaning cartridges cost several pounds to replace.

You don’t have to spend a fortune for features, though. The Braun CoolTec CT2s costs £63 and comes with a CoolTec setting that is supposed to soothe skin while you shave to reduce irritation.

See what we made of it by following the link to the review below. To find out more about features, read our guide on how to buy the best electric shaver.

Which? first look electric shaver reviews

Braun CoolTec CT2s – £63

Braun 9040s Wet & Dry – £179

Philips S5420/06 Aquatouch – £78

Philips S9000 s9031/26 – £189

Prices correct as of 3 October 2016.

