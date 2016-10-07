Silver Cross Wave pushchair unveiled

The Silver Cross Wave can be converted from a single to a double pushchair

The Silver Cross Wave is a ‘future-proof’ travel system according to the popular pushchair manufacturer with 15 configurations for a baby, twins, or a baby and toddler. Read on to find out more about its features and for our expert view.

What’s the Silver Cross Wave?

A travel system package that comes with the Wave carrycot included – suitable for overnight sleeping – and all the necessary adaptors to turn it into a full double tandem, so if you have a baby soon after your first child, you don’t have to buy anything extra for the first six months.

After that, if you need to keep using it as a double, you’ll need to buy the second seat unit. Or if you want to use it as a from birth system for twins you can buy an additional carrycot, carrycot adaptors and a second set of car seat adaptors.

It’s very nearly in the shops – you should be able to buy it from November 2016, and it will be priced around £950.

But if you need a pushchair now, or want to know what we thought of other pushchairs from the Silver Cross range, head to our pushchairs reviews.

What features does the Wave have?

The Wave made a promising first impression when we saw it at an exclusive launch event. We liked its huge shopping basket, that you could fold it with the seat still on when it was forward-facing. And it’s a bonus that it comes with everything you need to use it as a double with a newborn baby and a toddler.

It looks nice as a single pushchair too – the chassis is quite substantial to allow it to accommodate two children but it’s still nicely-proportioned and it’s got some pleasing luxury touches, such as a leatherette handle and bumper bar and premium-looking fabrics.

It comes in four classic, muted colours: burgundy, dark blue, silver grey and a charcoal grey (with tan leather accents).

Convertible double pushchairs are often bigger and heavier than their single counterparts but they still need to be practical to use on a day-to-day basis. For example, a pushchair that’s too wide to fit through an average-sized doorway quickly becomes frustrating, and a buggy that’s too heavy to push up and down kerbs will soon have you dreading trips to the park.

These are all things that we take into account when we test double pushchairs for our reviews and we very much look forward to getting the Wave into our test lab soon.

For more practical advice if a buggy for two is on your wish list, head to our guide on how to buy the best double pushchair.

What’s in the box when I buy the Silver Cross Wave?

Chassis

Carrycot

Seat unit

Hood and apron for carrycot

Hood and apron for seat unit

Simplicity car seat adaptors

Second seat unit adaptors

Carrycot adaptors

Raincover

Cup holder

You can pair the chassis with the Simplicity infant car seat to turn the Wave into a travel system.

In other Silver Cross news, the Surf 3 pushchair is on its way very shortly. The main update to this popular travel system will be that a three-wheel option will be included in the box so you can switch wheels to take you adventuring into off-road terrain. It should be in shops later this month. Visit our review of its predecessor, the Surf 2.

