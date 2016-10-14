Sky’s first 4K set-top box goes on test

The Sky Q Silver is the first subscription-based 4K set-top box to hit the UK market.

Sky Q Silver, the company’s latest set-top box, has had its 4K capabilities tested in our lab. Is it really as big of a step up as Sky claims?

The Sky Q Silver is a very good set top box, however we found that the 4K image and sound quality didn’t add anything to its overall test score. Obviously it’s nice for anyone who wants to watch movies or sport in the latest standard of high-definition, but it’s not as ground-breaking as the leap from standard definition to Full-HD. Click here to read the full review.

If you’d just like to see all of the set-top boxes and PVRs we have on review then click here.

A small step forward, not a giant leap

We already knew that the Sky Q Silver was an excellent set-top box after first testing it following its launch back in March. The problem was that, at the time, Sky wasn’t broadcasting in 4K.

Now that the company’s 4K channels have begun airing we sent the Q box back to the lab for a re-test. We found that, whilst 4K looks undeniably impressive, it didn’t really affect our overall verdict on it.

If anything you should be considering Sky Q for its fantastic programme guide, ability to record four channels whilst watching a fifth, and massive 2TB hard-drive. It’s a top box even if you just use it for Full-HD – the 4K capability is just the cherry on top.

If you haven’t got a 4K-ready TV then you won’t be able to view those 4K channels. If you’re in the market for a new television then it’s certainly worth considering, but we can’t outright say that 4K is worth upgrading for in its own right. It offers excellent clarity and detail in busy scenes and rich, accurate colours in still ones, but unless you have a particularly large, high-scoring 4K set you won’t be blown away by the increase in quality.

More on this…