Tefal Actifry Smart XL: the route to perfect chips?

The Tefal Actifry Smart XL is a low-fat fryer that you can control from your smartphone or tablet

The Actifry Smart XL fryer claims to cook easy low-fat chips. Even better, you can set it to cook from the comfort of your sofa with a few swipes on your phone. But is it a fuss-free way to get your fix of fried treats?

This is the first Actifry to come with ‘smart’ features. You can use the Actifry app to control the fryer from your smartphone using Bluetooth. It then adjusts the cooking settings based on the recipe you choose. The app also includes hundreds of recipes with step-by-step instructions, so you can explore options beyond just chips.

The Smart XL also has space to cook up to 1.7kg of food in one go, which should mean you’ll have no problem cooking chips for a crowd. These extras will cost you though – the XL is the priciest Actifry to date, at around £295.

Is it worth it? Find out if the smart controls and extra capacity are features worth paying for by reading our full Tefal Actifry Smart XL first look review.

Which Actifry is best for you?

The Smart XL is the largest and most expensive fryer in the current Actifry line-up. But if you don’t need to make big batches, or can live without smart features, a cheaper model might suit you better.

We’ve reviewed five popular Actifry models, inluding the Actifry Express XL. At 1.5kg, it has a similarly generous capacity to the Smart XL, but costs over £100 less. It also claims to be super speedy at cooking your chips.

The Actifry 2-in-1 has an extra cooking plate that sits above the main bowl, allowing you to cook more in one go. For example, you could have your fish on the upper plate while your chips cook below. To find out what we thought of these models, take a look at our Tefal Actifry reviews.

For alternative options, you can see reviews of Philips Airfryers, Breville Halo fryers, Delonghi fryers and more by heading to our fryer reviews.

Low-fat fryers vs deep-fat fryers

Intrigued by the idea of a low-fat fryer like the Actifry? The promise of chips that are both tasty and contain less fat is certainly appealing. And there’s no question that there are some advantages to low-fat fryers.

First, they genuinely are healthier. You only need to use about one tablespoon of oil to cook a portion of chips in a low-fat fryer – much less than in a deep-fat fryer. That also makes them easier to clean.

But don’t expect results to match those from your local chippy or a deep-fat fryer. Low-fat fryers cook food by circulating hot air around the cooking basket, working more like a convection oven than a deep-fat fryer, where you submerge the food into hot oil. So chips made in a health fryer will probably taste more like oven chips. You’ll also need to find space on your worktop for another gadget.

Our fryer buying guide explains how to choose the best fryer for you.

More on this…