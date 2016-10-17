The most improved boiler brands according to boiler repairers

Which? research reveals some boiler brands are improving faster than others, according to heating engineers.

Worcester Bosch and Ideal are the boiler brands that are making the biggest improvements to their new boilers, according to the people that work with boilers every day – heating engineers.

More than one in five mentioned either Worcester Bosch or Ideal, when we asked 178 heating engineers* which manufacturer had made the biggest improvements to its boilers in the last two years.

Vaillant is identified by one in ten of our trusted heating engineers as making the biggest improvements. There are a few positive mentions for Baxi, Glow-Worm and Viessmann, too. Worryingly, five brands aren’t mentioned by any engineers as having made the biggest improvements.

But being singled out as improving doesn’t necessarily make a manufacturer’s boiler worthy of purchase. The England football team might have shown signs of improvement since the summer, but they’re still unlikely to be viewed favourably when compared to current World Champions Germany.

The best boiler brands

In order to reveal the best boilers, we don’t just find out which manufacturers are improving. We go to great lengths to find out exactly which brands have the best reliability, are most loved by their customers and most respected by heating engineers.

Our brand reliability rating is based on the actual reliability of thousands of boilers in people’s actual homes. So we can tell you how reliable each brand is in a typical home, and not just during lab-based tests that don’t represent real life use.

We also tell you what heating engineers think of each brand’s build quality, how easy it is to repair and service, whether it is easy to get hold of parts and spares and also if they would recommend a boiler from each brand.

Only the very best brands, that achieve high scores on all of our measures, can be called Best Buy boilers.

A new reliable boiler

The next time you need to buy a new boiler, make sure you check with us to see which are the best and worst brands. There can be a big difference between the best and worst boilers, particularly when it comes to reliability. Our research has discovered that the worst brands are more than twice as likely to break down over a six year period than the best.

Once you have used the results of our brand surveys to decide which brands are worth your hard-earned money, you can use our reviews to find the correct type of boiler and size of boiler for your home.

We display the full specification of every boiler from each of the 14 gas and two oil boiler brands that we cover in our surveys – that’s nearly 400 boilers in total. As looking at the sizing and heating specifications on a boiler can be confusing to say the least, we also give an indication for each boiler as to what type of home it is suitable for.

*(Survey: 178 heating engineers, May 2016.)

