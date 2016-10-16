The top 10 tablets on Which? this month

Despite all the fuss about iPads and recent press about Samsung devices, it’s a Windows 10 model that’s been the most viewed tablet review on the Which? website over the past month.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 m3-4GB tablet has garnered the most interest in the past month from our readers. That’s unsurprising, given Microsoft’s recent marketing campaign that pitches the Windows 10 tablet as the ultimate, do-everything machine. Samsung proved itself no slouch either, appearing an impressive four times in the top ten.

Elsewhere, newcomer to the tablet market Huawei made the list with its MediaPad M2 10, a tablet with a cheap price that belies its power and premium finish.

The top 10 most read tablet reviews on the Which? website:

Most popular cheap tablets

There’s an even split between readers interested in high-end tablets and those looking for something a bit more budget friendly. While half the tablets in the top ten come in at under £100, there is still plenty of interest in the more premium models such as the Apple iPad Pro 9.7 – a fairly serious tablet with a price tag to match.

At the other end of the scale, the Amazon Fire is hanging in the top ten, and with its £50 price tag, it’s not too hard to see why. It might not be able to match the more powerful tablets we’ve reviewed, but there is an appeal for anyone looking to do general tasks such as web browsing and video streaming.

New tablets coming soon

It isn’t just the shiniest, latest tablets that people are interested in. The first generation Lenovo Tab 2 A10 still slips into the top ten, despite being over a year old and having since been succeeded by a newer iteration. However, it can now be had at bargain prices, which will no doubt sway some.

The tablet market has been fairly quiet over the summer, with few brand new models currently around. However, with Christmas approaching, we’re expecting the number of new tablets on the shelves to ramp up considerably. Our lab is on standby to test the very latest tablets as they arrive.

