Top 10 popular home & garden products on which.co.uk in September

Does the Florabest leaf blower and vacuum make clearing your garden a breeze?

As autumn rolls in, it seems that our thoughts have turned to tidying up the garden in preparation for winter, with a leaf vacuum and a hedge trimmer topping the list of the most-viewed products on which.co.uk in September.

Getting a comfy mattress so you can snuggle up as the nights draw in was also a priority, with three mattresses making an appearance in our top ten chart. And comfort food is a much-needed treat as the weather turns colder – thousands of you have checked out the results of our cheddar cheese taste test.

Read on to find out the most popular reviews from last month, and follow the links to find out exactly what our experts loved – and hated – about these top 10 products.

1. Lidl Florabest FLS 3000 B2 leaf blower

This recently launched electric leaf blower and vacuum is available at Lidl and comes in at an affordable £40 – half the price of our cheapest Best Buy leaf blower. It has six speeds so you can adjust its power as needed, and it can shred leaves when you switch it to vacuum mode.

Considering getting a leaf-blower to stop leaves piling up on your lawn? See our Florabest FLS 3000 B2 review to find out what our gardening expert thought of it when they took it home.

2. Aldi Electric Hedge Trimmer

If you’re looking for a low-cost power tool to keep your hedges neat and tidy, you’ll be able to pick up this £29.99 hedge trimmer from Aldi. A good hedge trimmer will slice through any overgrown topiary with ease and will be comfortable to use – does the Aldi offering stand up to the scrutiny of our researcher?

Look at our first look review to see the pros and cons of using the Aldi Electric Hedge Trimmer in your own garden.

3. Ikea Morgedal mattress

This foam mattress has captured our attention with a very reasonable price tag of £165. But does it provide enough support for a good night’s sleep – or will it have you tossing and turning all night?

Our rigorous mattress lab tests will help you decide whether you should buy the Ikea Morgedal mattress.

4. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress

This pocket-sprung mattress will set you back £750. It consistently makes it into our top ten most-viewed products, but only our extensive tests reveal whether it’s worth spending hundreds on this pricey mattress.

Read our review of the Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress to see if it’s suitable for your bedroom.

Will the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress give you a good night’s sleep?

5. Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress

£400 is a reasonable price to pay for a pocket-sprung mattress – as long as you know it’ll provide enough support regardless of which sleeping position you prefer.

Did the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress pass muster with our experts in our lab tests?

6. Cheddar cheese taste test

Whether it’s sandwiched between two slices of fresh bread, baked into a gratin or displayed prominently on a cheese board, we all love a bit of cheddar cheese.

Our taste test revealed the best premium cheddars, as rated by a panel of experts.

7. Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine

Two Bosch washing machines made it into our ten most popular products this month – this one will set you back £300. You want a washing machine that can shift stubborn stains from your clothes, and runs quietly so that you don’t get complaints from your neighbours every time you do your laundry.

See if the Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine fits the bill.

8. Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine

At £370, this washing machine is slightly more expensive than the other Bosch model featured on this list, which is still a decent price. Find out how well the Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine copes with tough grass, blood, chocolate, wine and coffee stains in our review.

9. Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine

An 8kg drum is one of the main advantages of this £429 washing machine, which should suit most households nicely. A quick-wash option and child lock feature might also win over busy families.

Read our review of the Samsung WW80J6410CW washing machine to see how it fared in our lab tests.

10. AEG L75670NWD washer-dryer

If you want to maximise space in your home, then buying a washer-dryer gets you two machines in one. But does this £579 AEG model do a good job of both cleaning and drying – and will it be a reliable purchase in the long term?

Our verdict on the AEG L75670NWD washer-dryer will tell you all you need to know if you’re considering buying this machine.

