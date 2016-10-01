Top five most popular credit cards of the summer revealed

Some credit cards charge no loading fees on overseas spending

Which? reveals the most viewed credit cards among Which? Money Compare users during the three months to 30 September 2016.

Unsurprisingly, the cards offering a great deal on overseas spending top the list, while all the cards score highly in our latest credit card customer satisfaction survey.

The Which? Money Compare credit card tables let you search hundreds of cards from providers large and small to choose a great deal based on the quality of service as well as cost and benefits.

Which? Money Compare table: credit cards – hundreds of deals compared

The top five credit cards of summer 2016

For each card, we’ve included a link to the Which? Money Compare credit card tables where you can find more details.

5. American Express Platinum Cashback Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 70%

This card comes with a generous cashback scheme and an attractive introductory offer. It pays 5% cashback on up to £2,500 of purchases in the first three months and an ongoing 1.25% cashback on virtually all purchases thereafter, provided you spend over £10,001 in a year. The APR is 28.2% and an annual fee of £25 applies.

Click on the link to find out more about the Amex Cashback Credit Card.

4. Nationwide Select Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 73%

A Which? Recommended Provider, Nationwide’s Select Credit Card pays 0.5% cashback on all purchases and comes with 0% interest on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. The APR is 15.9%.

To apply for this card, you must hold a Nationwide current account. Click on the link to find out more about the Select Credit Card.

3. Post Office Money Matched Card – Which? Customer Score 72%

The Post Office card comes with 0% on purchases for 27 months, a 0% balance-transfer period of 16 months and you won’t be charged a fee if you buy Post Office travel money with the card either. The APR is 18.9%.

Click on the link to find out more about the Post Office Matched Card.

2. Halifax Clarity Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 66%

The Halifax Clarity Credit Card doesn’t charge any fees to use it abroad, making it a great option for holiday spending. The card’s APR is 18.9%. Click on the link to find out more about the Halifax Clarity Credit Card.

1. Saga Over 50s Platinum Credit Card – Which? Customer Score 74%

Another Which? Recommended Provider for credit cards, the Saga Platinum card doesn’t charge foreign loading fees, making it a good choice for using abroad. The APR is 11.9% and the card offers a 0% deal on purchases and balance transfers for the first nine months.

Click on the link to find out more about the Saga Platinum Credit Card.

