Top-scoring fridge freezer is among the best ever

Best Buy fridge freezers chill rapidly from the moment you shut the door

It’s not every day – or even every year – you come across a fridge freezer as flawless as the one that’s just aced our tough tests. We test between 100 and 200 fridge freezers every year, but this one stands out as one of the best we’ve ever seen. And it probably costs less than you think.

What’s so good about it?. For starters, it chills rapidly, helping to keep food fresher for longer in the fridge, and lock nutrients in to the food in the freezer. The freezer is so quick, it reaches -16°C more than four times as fast as some models we’ve seen.

But this power won’t push up your energy bills, because it’s very efficient for its size. It keeps a steady temperature in all conditions, too, so you won’t need to fiddle with the thermostat on cold wintry nights. Scroll down to read our full review.

We also uncovered several more Best Buys in our latest round of testing. Read on to find out more, or, head straight to our Best Buys fridge freezers page to see all the new entries, including our new top scorer.

Cheap fridge freezers

Don’t assume that fridge freezers from lesser-known brands aren’t worth considering. We pitted models from the likes of Haier, Kenwood and Gorenje against big-brand models from Samsung and LG in this latest round of testing, and some more than held their own.

But whether you know the brand or not, you should never buy a fridge freezer without reading our reviews. While one of the models costing less than £300 impressed us, the other is very slow to chill, giving potentially harmful bacteria more time to thrive.

Read the full reviews below to make sure you pick the best budget model. You may also want to sort our fridge freezer reviews by price, or look at reviews from affordable brands such as Beko and Indesit.

American fridge freezers

If you’ve got a little more to spend, need plenty of storage space and want your fridge freezer to be a focal point in your kitchen, you may want consider the LG GSL760PZXV, which we’ve also just tested.

This futuristic-looking American-style fridge freezer is one of the largest we’ve ever tested. Unlike most manufacturers, we measure the space you can actually use in the fridge and freezer. Even so, we found that you get a huge 303 litres of usable space in the fridge and 144 litres in the freezer. That’s not far off double the space you get in your average conventional fridge freezer.

See how it performed in our cooling tests by reading the full review below. Compare it to our pick of the top five best American fridge freezers.

Which? fridge freezer reviews

Gorenje ONRK193BK – freestanding (£929)

Haier CFE633CWE – freestanding (£270)

Kenwood KFCD55W15 – freestanding (£250)

LG GBB59PZRZS – freestanding (£390)

LG GSL760PZXV – American (£959)

Samsung RB38J7535SR – freestanding (£799)

Prices correct as of 26 September 2016.

