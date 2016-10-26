Two new Best Buy cameras unveiled

Compact cameras are still worth considering

The latest digital camera results from the Which? test lab have uncovered a couple of cracking new Best Buy cameras, plus some more advanced cameras that allow you to develop your photography skills.

Our tough camera assessment put six of the latest digital cameras to the test, including the Panasonic Lumix DMC-TZ100 and the Canon PowerShot G7 X II.

Compact cameras are proving that they’re still relevant. They give you the best-quality shots and are ideal for anyone wanting the best of both worlds – portability and convenience plus image quality.

One Best Buy camera stood out from the pack this month, scoring among the highest we’ve ever tested. It brings together high image quality, a good optical zoom and a wide range of features that make it unique.

The worst of the cameras we tested produced disappointing video quality. Head indoors with this camera or anywhere with low-light conditions and you’ll find that the video quality is fairly grainy and there are issues with recording a panning video, with the lens struggling to achieve focus.

The latest digital cameras tested by Which?:

Canon PowerShot G7 X II

Released as an update to the 2014 model, the Canon PowerShot G7 X II has a newer processor, which means it has a faster start-up time and an increased shooting speed compared with the previous model. A grip has been added to the front of the camera, which helps when shooting one handed, and the tilting touchscreen adds extra flexibility when snapping shots close to the ground or above your head.

Pentax’s first full-frame DSLR camera

Also in this batch, the Pentax K-1 is Pentax’s long-awaited full-frame DSLR camera. It has a weather-sealed body and built-in wi-fi and GPS. We’ve tested plenty of other full-frame cameras from rival brands, plus other well-received camera from Pentax, so it will be interesting to see if the K1 can match the best. Read the full review to find out.

