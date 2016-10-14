Vax Cordless SlimVac: cheap Dyson rival reviewed

Will the Vax Cordless SlimVac Total Home be a handy home cleaner?

Vax claims its Cordless SlimVac Total Home vacuum cleaner will make cleaning effortless, thanks to its lightweight, slimline design. It can be found for just £160 on offer, but will this relatively cheap cordless cleaner leave your home spotless?

While previous Vax models had a more traditional design, the new SlimVac range looks similar to higher-priced rivals from Dyson. The cheapest equivalent from Dyson costs around £215, so this Vax is a tempting prospect.

There are several variations in the range, with the only difference being the accessories you get in the box. We tried the top-end Total Home model, which comes with a combination floor tool, a hard-floor tool and additional mini tools for tricky-to-reach spots around the home.

This vacuum cleaner is currently being tested, with results due in late November. In the meantime, you can get our first impressions in the Vax SlimVac Total Home first look review.

Vax SlimVac vs Dyson V8 and V6: how do they compare?

Both the Vax and its Dyson rivals have powered turbo floor tools and a trigger button for firing up the vacuum. But if you don’t want to hold down the power button while cleaning, you might like the latch on this Vax, which flips round to keep the button pressed.

Compared with the Dyson V6, which is the most similarly priced Dyson, the SlimVac Total Home has some handy extras. These include a slightly longer claimed battery life, a battery-life indicator and additional floor tools. You can switch the turbo brush on and off from the handle too, but it doesn’t have a high-power setting like the V6.

The latest Dyson model – the Dyson V8 Absolute – gives a longer cleaning time and a nifty bin-emptying mechanism. This expels dirt and debris from the bin without you needing to scrape around inside to release trapped fluff – something you might find with other cordless models.

SlimVac battery life vs the competition

The SlimVac Total Home is claimed to run for 24 minutes of cleaning time and take five hours to recharge. This is about average compared with other cordless vacuums.

When we tested the Dyson V8 Absolute it lasted for 32 minutes, and took three hours 24 minutes to recharge. The more comparable Dyson V6 lasted 20 minutes in our tests and took less than three hours to recharge. Both Dyson models also have a turbo mode, although this drains the battery in less than 10 minutes.

If you’ve got lots of floors to clean, we’ve tested cordless cleaners that last for longer than this and cost less. To see which models last the longest – without compromising on cleaning power – see our list of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Cordless vacuum cleaner reviews for 2016

We’re currently testing the Vax SlimVac Total Home, along with 12 other cordless vacuum cleaners. These include the similar-style Hoover Freedom 22V FD22G, and the latest Gtech Air Ram model – the Mk2.

Check back in late November for the full test results, or head to our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to see reviews of 39 cordless cleaners, including some that cost just £50, to find the right model for you.

