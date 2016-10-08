Which head lice treatment is best?

Head lice are the small, brown bugs. Nits are actually the name for their egg cases

Have you spotted head lice yet? With schools back for a few weeks, it’s prime time to start spotting tell-tale signs of head lice or nits in your children’s hair.

If you haven’t had the dreaded letter from school yet, find out now what to look for and how to help stop head lice in their tracks, with the results of our unique survey of UK parents who have had the unpleasant task of getting rid of nits.

Not only will our results help you to get rid of head lice and nits, but we can help save you money, too – as you won’t waste your cash on treatments that are less likely to work.

Our results cover medicated treatments, herbal products and other methods, like a good old comb, and will give you hints and tips on treating different hair types and a picture gallery to show you what to do.

Find out what ones parents would definitely recommend.

The best head lice treatments – don’t waste any more money on treatments that don’t work.

16%parents failed to follow up a treatment

How do I spot nits and head lice?

Head lice need effective treatment to get rid of them successfully, and are nothing to be embarrassed about; nearly half of all children aged between seven and nine have experienced head lice.

Sometimes they’re tricky to spot, though.

Head lice are the small brown lice you see on the hair, despite many of us calling them nits. A nit is the egg case which sticks to the base of the hair shaft (rather than the live louse).

The white specs you can spot in a child’s hair are the empty egg cases, and are usually the first indication that your little one has unwanted visitors and requires a bit more of an inspection.

How to spot lice nits and lice – head to our picture gallery to see what to look for.

Regular checking for head lice and nits is key

How to prevent head lice

How to prevent head lice reoccurring is the million dollar question. While there doesn’t seem to be a definitive answer, there are many things you can do to help, such as:

Regular checking is vital, the sooner you can detect live head lice the better.

Tell your children’s school or caregivers so they can alert other parents to check hair and start treatment.

Treat the hair as soon as you spot live head lice, and treat everyone who has live head lice.

Check hair again for any sign of head lice, as eggs can take seven to 10 days to hatch.

Repeat your treatment again, to catch any head lice or eggs that weren’t killed the first time.

