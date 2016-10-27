Would you buy a gold printer?

If the gold-coloured Canon MG7753 isn’t your cup of tea, you can get it in black (MG7750), white (MG7751) and red (MG7752) colours, too.

Of all the tech products you buy, the humble printer is perhaps the last gadget you’d expect to be subject to some outlandish styling.

Tell that to Canon, however, as the MG7753 comes in a rather snazzy gold colour. It’ll take more than a bit of bling, however, to ace our lab tests

The Canon MG7753 features in the latest Which? batch of eight expertly-tested printers. The batch has one Best Buy and test scores range from an impressive 73% down to a middle-of-the-road 55%.

Avoid the ink wasters

You can buy inkjet printers for rock-bottom prices these days, even all-in-one models that enable you to scan, copy (and sometimes fax) as well as print.

However, what can seem like a bargain at the outset can actually work out a pricey mistake in the long run if the printer greedily guzzles your ink. Some inkjet printers use ink while cleaning their heads, meaning it is never used in printing. Some are better than others.

We always test to find out the true running costs of a printer, and we’ll never make a model a Best Buy if we find it costs too much to get your printing done with it. Our unique occasional printing test unearths the efficient models, and steers you away from the ink wasters. Find out more in our best cheap printers to run guide.

Printer reviews

Canon MG7753 – £149

Canon Pixma MG2550S – £25

HP Officejet Pro 6970 – £90

Epson Workforce WF-2750DWF – £70

HP Officejet Pro 8210 – £78

HP Officejet Pro 8715 – £120

HP Officejet Pro 8728 – £169

Epson WorkForce WF-2760 – £200

Epson Expression Home XP-342 – £58

Prices correct as of 27 October 2016. Click through to the reviews for the latest prices.

