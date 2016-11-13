Amazon Kindle vs Kobo – who makes the best ebooks?

Latest reviews of newest ebooks from Amazon and Kobo

Which? has just tested three new ebook readers from Amazon and Kobo, but which ebook brand rises to the top?

One of the new ebook readers on test is the 2016 version of the entry-level Amazon Kindle.

Costing just £60, it’s 11% thinner and 16% lighter than the previous version. Plus it has Bluetooth, so visually impaired readers can put on wireless headphones and tap the screen for spoken feedback courtesy of Amazon’s VoiceView.

You can also read reviews of the Kobo Aura (£100) and Kobo Aura One (£190). The more expensive of the two comes with a larger screen, more internal memory and claims to be waterproof.

Best Buy ebook readers

We’ve not tested just these three ebooks – they join a host of others that have passed through our rigorous lab assessments.

You’ll be able to read easily from Best Buy ebooks even in bright sunshine

The best ebook readers have dazzling screens that produce crisp text. You’ll find no problem reading from them, whether that’s in bright sunshine while you’re sunbathing on your next summer holiday, or in the dark before you go to sleep.

You’ll also find them simple and intuitive to use. The last thing you want is spend ages figuring out how to work your ebook reader – you’ll just want to read the next bestseller with minimum fuss.

Pricey vs cheap ebook readers

With the new Amazon Kindle costing £60, why should you consider spending a three-figure sum on an ebook reader?

Why might you splash out on a pricier ebook reader?

The Amazon Kindle Oasis currently costs £270. Amazon claims it offers the longest battery life from the Kindle range, helped by the included leather cover, which doubles as a charger. Plus, it has a built-in backlight, so you’ll be able to read in the dark – the £60 Amazon Kindle (2016) lacks this feature.

The pricey Kobo Aura One has an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts screen brightness based on the time of day, and it’s waterproof – so it should survive an accidental plunge into bathwater.

We don’t take price into account when testing ebook readers, and have found cheap options that outperform pricier counterparts. That’s why you should make sure you read our ebook reader reviews before parting with your hard-earned cash.

Just tested – new ebook reader reviews

Click on the links below to head to our individual reviews of the latest ebook readers. Products are listed in alphabetical order.

Prices are correct as of 08 November and are subject to change.

