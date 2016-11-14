Amazon’s Black Friday sales start today

Black Friday deals will be available on Amazon from 14 to 26 November

Amazon launches its Black Friday promotion today, with 12 days of deals available in the run-up to the biggest shopping event of the year.

The online retail giant set a company record for Black Friday last year, selling more than seven million items that day. Capitalising on that success, this year Amazon will extend its promotion to run for almost two weeks.

New deals will be revealed on each of the 12 days that the promotion is running. This will include the retailer’s popular Lightning Deals, which offer special discounts on a small number of products for a brief period of time. Amazon Prime members will be able to browse these Lightning Deals 30 minutes before other shoppers.

Early Black Friday deals

Although Black Friday officially lands on 25 November this year, a few retailers are joining Amazon in starting their promotions early. Halfords began its promotion on 8 November, offering deals on bikes and accessories, and Currys will start offering deals on 20 November.

Previous Black Fridays have seen retail websites crash and consumers come to blows in manic pursuit of bargains. So the move by Amazon and others to lengthen their promotions could be reflective of a desire among some retailers to avoid these issues. With less emphasis on just one day, shoppers will have more time to buy without fear of missing out.

Black Friday planning

Other retailers, including Argos, Debenhams, John Lewis and Morrisons, have also confirmed that they will be taking part this year, so there are plenty of places to hunt for deals.

Notable discounts can usually be found on products like vacuum cleaners and TVs, but the hectic atmosphere of Black Friday and bombardment with competing deals can encourage you into impulse buying, and offers aren’t always as great as they seem.

