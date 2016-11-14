Asda cheapest for Christmas chocolate

Asda had the cheapest pack of both Heroes and Celebrations, and also had the joint-cheapest pack of Quality Street

Asda is your best bet for buying boxes of festive chocolates at a bargain price, Which? research shows.

We compared the prices of different-sized versions of five popular chocolate box brands. Pack sizes are different everywhere – making it harder for shoppers to quickly work out which pack is cheapest – so we compared products using the price per 100g.

Asda had the cheapest pack of both Heroes and Celebrations. Asda also had the joint-cheapest pack of Quality Street, along with Ocado.

Waitrose had the cheapest Roses, and Morrisons had the cheapest pack of Milk Tray.

To get a great deal on other food and drink this Christmas – including cheese, wine, spirits and smoked salmon – check out our best food and drink guide.

Smaller packs cost you more

Unsurprisingly, the cheapest varieties were all large packs. We found that you can pay almost double the price per 100g for the smaller packs.

At Asda, Quality Street cost:

53p per 100g for a 1.32kg tub

£1.02 per 100g for a 265g box – nearly twice as expensive

Buying the cheapest pack size available at each chain for all five brands would have cost you 71p per 100g at Asda, compared to £1.21 per 100g at Waitrose, the most expensive shop. Waitrose didn’t tend to stock the bigger pack sizes.

If you do just want to buy a little box for someone – or yourself – avoid Tesco. Its small packs were usually more expensive than elsewhere.

Finding the cheapest Christmas chocolates

We used the independent shopping website MySupermarket to look at the average prices of chocolates from Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose over three months, from late July to late October.

Which? magazine editor Richard Headland said: ‘As the festive shopping season gets into full swing, people are starting to stock up on their Christmas treats and snacks.

‘Chocolate boxes are a firm favourite and this snapshot research shows that it can be worth comparing prices by weight to save money at this time of year.’

What you forgot to buy for Christmas

We asked Which? members to tell us what items they’d forgotten to buy for Christmas last year, and were impressed by their ingenuity.

Even if you’ve forgotten gravy granules, your neighbours haven’t. And it turns out that having a sister who lives near a late-opening M&S garage can save the day when you realise at 9pm on Christmas Eve that the Christmas pud you’re defrosting is actually just a normal cake.

But spare a thought for the person who was in the doghouse after forgetting pigs in blankets, and the couple on a festive roadtrip who remembered the presents but forgot their undies.

