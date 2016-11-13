Best kettle we’ve tested in 2016 revealed

The best kettles we test are fast, quiet and energy-efficient

Our latest round of kettles testing has uncovered some fantastic new Best Buys, including the best kettle we’ve tested in 2016 so far.

We reviewed kettles costing from just £10 to nearly £100. Models tested include own-brand offerings from the likes of Argos and Asda, and premium kettles from DeLonghi, Breville and Tefal.

You don’t have to splash out if you’re after a good kettle. We’ve found brilliant models for every budget, including a new Best Buy for under £20.

But one cheap kettle scored a miserable 50% in our tests. It takes an age to boil, wastes energy and offers no barrier to limescale – meaning you’re likely to end up with bits in your tea.

Make sure your next kettle is a winner by picking from our list of the best 2016 kettles.

Our best kettle in more than a year of testing

The top-scoring kettle in this round of testing scored 80%, which makes it the best kettle we’ve found since March 2015.

It’s a speedy kettle that can boil a litre of water – enough for four cups of tea – in two minutes and 23 seconds. That gives you plenty of time to get the tea in before the ad break is over.

You can also boil a single cup at a time, so you don’t need to waste time boiling more water than you need. On top of that it’s quieter than most kettles, easy to use, and has an excellent limescale filter.

Head to our kettle reviews to find out which model achieved this impressive score.

The Breville High Gloss kettle – white kettles get a makeover

White kettles make a comeback

White plastic kettles used to be the mainstay of the budget end of the market, but recently we’ve noticed premium white finishes creeping back into the spotlight.

The Breville High Gloss white kettle has metallic accents and a stylish matching toaster, while the Delonghi Icona Elements kettle has a textured white finish with chrome details.

Red, black and cream kettles are traditionally the most popular options, but copper, chrome and other metallic finishes have increased in popularity recently, along with unusual textured or patterned finishes. These can look striking, but some are real dirt magnets.

You can filter by colour in our kettle reviews to find the perfect match for your kitchen, or for inspiration, take a look at our round-up of matching kettle and toaster sets.

Glass, steel and Brita filter kettles reviewed

Our latest reviews include kettles in a wide range of colour options, as well as the cheapest glass kettle we’ve seen – a £20 model from Asda. Glass kettles have often disappointed us when we’ve tested them, so we were interested to see if this Asda kettle could break the mould.

You can see the full list of the kettles we’ve just tested below. Head to our kettle reviews to see different colour options for each model.

