Black Friday 2016 countdown: two weeks to go

Be wary if you see the Oral B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush on offer on Black Friday

The hype is starting to build for Black Friday 2016, with the US-imported shopping extravaganza now just two weeks away.

Black Friday 2015 was one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with shoppers spending £1.1bn. But our research has found that not all Black Friday deals are as good as the shops would have you believe.

To help you sort through the minefield of offers, we’ve picked out a few products you should look out for on Black Friday, and others you should steer clear of.

Black Friday deals to avoid

Electric toothbrushes are often on special offer, so don’t get too excited if you spot one discounted on Black Friday. The Oral B Genius 9000 is a good example – it has an RRP of £280, but has been going for half that price somewhere ever since its launch this summer.

Nutribullet blenders are also almost always on sale. The same goes for its rival, the Nutri Ninja. We’ve frequently seen the Nutribullet 600 on offer for around £70, so any Black Friday offer will need to beat this if it’s going to be worthy of your attention.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 tablet is another product that’s frequently discounted, and there are also rumours that Samsung is working on a follow-up for a February 2017 release.

For more Black Friday deals and duds, check out our guides to tech products to look out for and kitchen and home products to look out for on Black Friday.

Black Friday deals to look out for

Apple’s laptops are rarely discounted, so if you spot the 12-inch MacBook – which normally costs £1,049 – on offer for less than £950, it could be worth investing in.

We don’t notice many variations in the price of Miele vacuum cleaners, and the popular Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog is no exception. It’s been £200 or so for the past year, so if the price drops on Black Friday you know you’ve got a good price on your hands.

And if a heavy-duty juicer is on your Black Friday wish list, consider the Sage Nutri Juicer Pro if you see it for less than £250. While the lower-spec version of this juicer – the Nutri Juicer – is often competitively priced, the Pro, which is more powerful, tends to sell for around £259.

