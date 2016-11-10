Black Friday: Best credit cards to spread the cost of purchases

Credit cards that offer a 0% deal on purchases can help you spread the cost of big-ticket items

Committed bargain hunters are gearing up for one of the biggest shopping days of the year – Black Friday.

The sales bonanza originated in the United States, traditionally falling on the first Friday after Thanksgiving, but in recent years it has become big business on this side of the pond too.

This year, the day of heavy discounts on the high street and online falls on 25 November.

How credit cards can help you spread costs

If you’re looking to pick up some cut-price Christmas presents or a bargain for yourself, but want to minimise the immediate impact on your bank balance, you could think about putting your spending on a credit card that offers a 0% period on purchases.

This would allow you to spread the cost of the items over several months (in some cases, as much as two-and-a-half years), without incurring any interest.

You should only consider this option if you’re confident you’ll be able to pay off the balance in full before the end of the promotional period – otherwise you’ll start incurring interest on your remaining balance at the standard rate, which will be around 19% APR.

Here we round up some of the best 0% purchase credit cards on the market.

Best 0 % purchase cards

Virgin Money 30-Month Purchase Credit Card

Virgin Money’s 30-month purchase card currently offers the longest 0% period on the market – customers get two-and-a-half years to repay their balance before the card reverts to an APR of 19.9%.

The card also offers an 18-month 0% balance transfer deal. A 2.99% transfer fee applies.

Tesco Bank Clubcard Credit Card for Purchases

Just behind Virgin Money’s card is the Tesco Bank Clubcard Credit Card. You won’t pay any interest on purchases for 28 months and will also earn Clubcard points on your spending. After the 0% purchase period has ended, the card will revert to an APR of 18.9%.

The card also offers a three-month 0% period on balance transfers. A fee of 2.9% applies.

Sainsbury’s Nectar Purchase Credit Card

Sainsbury’s Nectar Purchase Card matches Tesco’s 28-month 0% deal, and will let you earn Nectar points as you spend. Its standard APR, which will apply after the promotional period, is 18.9%.

You’ll also get 5,000 bonus Nectar points if you spend £800 on Sainbury’s shopping or fuel in the first three months of having the card.

An 18-month 0% balance transfer deal is also available with the card. A fee of 2.89% applies.

