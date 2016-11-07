Four new Best Buy electric toothbrushes revealed

Discover the best electric toothbrushes for keeping your teeth clean and gums healthy

Looking for the best electric toothbrush? We’ve just reviewed the latest models from brands Colgate, Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, Asda and Oral Fresh to find the best brushes for leaving your teeth clean and healthy.

Our recent reviews uncovered four new Best Buys – including one surprising inclusion that beat far more expensive models.

Keep reading for more on smart brushes. Or head to our electric toothbrush reviews to pick out the one that’s right for you and your wallet.

The rise of smart toothbrushes

Electric toothbrushes are increasingly including smart features, bringing the formulaic routine of teeth brushing firmly into the digital age.

At the top end of this digital development is the soon-to-be-released Prophix electric toothbrush from ONVI. It has an HD camera built into the handle that allows users to film, or photograph, inside their mouths, which helps them target specific areas and see exactly where they’re brushing.

Electric toothbrushes that are on the market right now aren’t quite as advanced as that, but Oral-B and Philips Sonicare are leading the way with some unique functions and smartphone apps that offer real-time brushing guidance. The Oral-B app, for example, allows compatible brushes to sync with a smartphone’s camera to track areas being brushed and make sure users are spending an equal amount of time across each section of their mouths.

Others allow you to store up to six months of brushing data, which can then be shared with a dental professional to ensure you’re staying on target with your oral hygiene goals. They can also connect with supplied timers and visual indicators that make it easier to brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes.

Premium vs budget electric toothbrushes

Although feature-rich, smart electric toothbrushes are becoming increasingly popular, you don’t have to splash out on one to get cleaner teeth. Their high-end functions may potentially help you achieve a more thorough clean, but they come at a hefty price.

Budget options can remove plaque just as well as more expensive models, and some still include useful functions, such as a battery gauge, two-minute timer and extra brushing modes.

To see whether any of the budget models we just tested made their way to the top of our ratings, check out our electric toothbrush Best Buys.

Electric toothbrushes tested

Below are all the electric toothbrushes we’ve just tested. Follow the links to read our reviews:

Prices correct as of 4 November 2016.

More on this…