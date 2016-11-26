How to fix a cracked iPhone screen

Dropped your Apple device and ended up with a smashed display? Take a look at our guide to fixing a broken iPhone screen to make things right again.

If you damage your Apple device, there are lots of ways to go about getting it mended. You might be digging deep into your pocket depending on where you go, although AppleCare+ customers can potentially save themselves some money.

So what’s the plan of action if the unthinkable happens and you smash your shiny Apple smartphone? Read on for the details on how to fix a broken iPhone screen.

Apple can save the day

If you end up smashing your iPhone’s screen, your first thought (after ‘uh-oh!’) will probably be to head straight to Apple for a fix. Unfortunately, Apple won’t repair your iPhone for free. Prices for the repair service will vary depending on which model you’re dealing with and what the problem is. Take a look at pricing below.

AppleCare+ customers can save some money. The insurance scheme covers ‘up to two incidents of accidental damage, each subject to an excess fee of £25 for screen damage, or £79 for any other damage’.

It’s not surprising that newer iOS devices cost more to repair. Not only are they more up to date and packed with fresh tech, but they’re also built with bigger, more advanced touch-sensitive screens. The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus all feature 3D Touch, which means the display will react based on the force you press down with. Apps and games are transformed by 3D Touch, and you can use it to ‘Peek and Pop’, previewing content without having to open it fully.

Third-party repair services

If you’re looking for reliable local traders to fix your broken tech, visit the Which? Trusted Traders website. There, you’ll be able to search for companies endorsed by our Trusted Traders assessors.

The Geek Squad, found in some Carphone Warehouse stores, can also fix broken iPhone screens. At the time of writing, only a select number of Geek Squad Tech Hubs can sort you out. They’re based in Birmingham, Bristol, Central London, Glasgow, Leeds, Southampton and Stratford in London. According to the group’s website, prices range from £99 for the iPhone 5 and 5c, to £119 for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and 6s, and £139 for the iPhone 6 Plus and 6s Plus (right). There’s no mention of the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus.

Mobile repair service Fone Doctors is another option. The company can repair any iPhone apart from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A broken iPhone 5 screen will cost you £55, while iPhone 6 screen repair (walk-in service) is £87. If you’re unlucky enough to own an iPhone 6s Plus with a broken screen, you’ll have to part with £198 to get it mended.

Repair prices from iMend are calculated based on whether you use the call out service or post your smartphone. It costs £59 to send the iPhone 5 in, £79 for an iPhone 6 and £189 for the iPhone 6 Plus. iMend also deals with older models such as the iPhone 4 and 4s, which cost £39 to repair.

