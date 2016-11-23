Infiniti Q30 premium hatchback tested

The Q30 is a premium hatchback from Japanese luxury brand, Infiniti

There’s a top trio of new cars for you this week; we’ve fully lab tested the Infiniti Q30, driven the all-new Toyota C-HR crossover and taken a sneak peak at Audi’s latest – and smallest – new compact SUV, the Q2.

You may never have heard of Japanese luxury brand Infiniti. Despite being on sale in the UK for a number of years, this upmarket manufacturer – which is a division of the Nissan motor company – has struggled to make an impact, largely thanks to its range of saloons and SUVs that were aimed more at the American market with their large petrol engines.

Now, however, Infiniti has launched an all-new model, which it hopes will appeal more to European tastes. Called the Q30, its smaller, hatchback layout and more efficient range of engines – including a Mercedes-derived 2.1-litre diesel – is much more on trend with British buyers.

In fact, the Q30 is more European than you may think, as it’s based almost entirely on Mercedes’ entry-level A-Class hatchback. The engine and seven-speed gearbox, as well as the chassis and much of the interior switchgear is borrowed, which should count in the Q30’s favour. However, you’ll have to read our full Infiniti Q30 review to find out if it has inherited some of the A-Class’ flaws, including its limited practicality and poor rear visibility.

Which? members already have access to more than 700 new and used car reviews. Or to find out what makes Which? reviews unique, sign up for a £1 trial and discover our reviews for yourself.

The all-new Toyota C-HR is unique in terms of its looks

Toyota C-HR – first drive and video review

Is it a coupe? Is it a SUV? No wait – it’s Toyota’s new venture into the crossover market. The C-HR is a mid-sized, five-door, five-seat SUV that’s designed to put good looks and driving pleasure over cold hard practicalities such as a big boot and lots of rear passenger space.

The C-HR name is arguably a tad misleading. It stands for ‘Coupe High Rider’, but this is neither a coupe (it just has a swoopy roof), nor a car with a particularly high seating position. However, what it does have is a unique look compared to everything else on the road and claims of being fun and engaging to drive.

Toyota’s new car also comes loaded with lots of nifty tech. Even the entry-level trim, Icon, comes with adaptive cruise control, Bluetooth, DAB, automatic road sign reading (and much more) as standard. This is not a car that feels under equipped.

It launches this month with a starting price of £20,995 for the conventional petrol engine, or £23,595 if you want the greener hybrid. There is no diesel available.

We drove the hybrid version of the C-HR ahead of its release. Find out what we made of the C-HR by heading to our first drive Toyota C-HR video review.

The new Q2 is Audi’s most compact SUV to date, but will it be a success?

Audi Q2 – first look

Audi has a new family car on the market. The Q2 is its smallest SUV model to date, but don’t expect it to skimp on the quality and technology for which the marque is famed.

Aside from Audi’s trademark Quattro four-wheel drive, the Q2 will be available with a raft of turbocharged petrol and diesel engines, ranging from 1.0 litre to 2.0 litres in size, as well as the option of the brand’s seven-speed twin-clutch automatic gearbox.

The new model has been styled differently from the rest of Audi’s ‘Q’ range of SUVs, too, as the brand aims to appeal to a younger audience, and addresses criticisms of Russian-doll styling across its range of cars.

Sound like your kind of thing? Read our first-look report of the Audi Q2 ahead of our first drive of the car, scheduled for January.

