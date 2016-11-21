iPhone 6s battery fault – does your phone need replacing?

The 6s is the only iPhone thought to be affected

If your iPhone 6s is turning itself off even when the battery still has charge you could be due for a replacement.

Apple has announced that a number of iPhone 6s handsets manufactured between September and October 2015 could have this issue.

After the fault with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, which saw batteries in the phone catch fire, Apple was quick to clarify that the problem with the 6s batteries was in no way dangerous.

How do you get a replacement?

Apple is urging any iPhone users with the fault to head to an Apple Store or one of the company’s official service providers so the phone can be examined. Replacements will be free if the fault is found.

You can also head to Apple’s website where an online adviser can check whether your phone could be one of those affected using its serial number. The serial number can be found in the Settings app on your phone. They can then run a diagnostic remotely on your iPhone to be certain.

While on Apple’s website you can book an appointment at your local Apple Store or recommended service provider to have the phone replaced.

Apple said that it would not replace any phones with a cracked screen. Anyone wishing to get a replacement would first need to have the screen repaired at their own cost.

What about the iPhone 7 battery?

The latest iPhone was released in September, with Apple making its usual declaration that it was the best iPhone ever.

When we got our hands on it we were less than impressed with the battery. We tested how long the iPhone battery lasted while making calls and while browsing the web. In each test we found the longevity to be below that of its Android rivals.

The iPhone 7 battery lasted 712 minutes while making calls. That’s less than half that of the Samsung Galaxy S7, which managed 1,492 minutes, and well below what the HTC 10’s battery is capable of, which lasted an incredible 1,859 minutes.

The difference in internet-browsing battery life isn’t as stark, but the iPhone 7 is still bringing up the rear. The iPhone lasted 615 on the web while the runaway winner was, once again, the HTC 10 with 790 minutes.

