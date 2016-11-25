Is Black Friday such a big deal after all?

New research from Which? reveals that half of people have never shopped on the Black Friday weekend before.

Black Friday is said to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, but almost half of us have never shopped over the Black Friday weekend before, and only half of the people who do intend to shop this Friday believe they will get a good deal.

Damningly, only three in ten of those who said they had previously shopped over the Black Friday weekend claimed they actually enjoyed it.

If you are planning to spend this Black Friday weekend, use our guide to your five essential Black Friday shopping rights.

Christmas shopping likes and loathes

The survey also revealed that when it comes to Christmas shopping online or on the high street, we have our likes and loathes.

The high street Christmas shopping experience came in for some criticism with more than three-fifths telling us they hate the busy crowds in stores and on the high street, and a quarter said they hated how untidy the shops are at this time of year.

Nearly one in six complained about the constant Christmas music piped into stores across the festive shopping season.

Despite this, two-fifths of us still love the Christmas spirit in store.

Is Black Friday all it’s cracked up to be?

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home and legal, said: ‘Don’t believe the hype – Which? has shown that Black Friday isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

‘Whether you’re looking to bag a bargain online or in store this weekend, do your research so you stand a chance of knowing whether you’re getting a good deal and don’t buy just for the sake of buying.’

Will you get a better Black Friday deal online?

Of those planning to do most of your gift shopping online, more than half say they prefer to do some research online before they buy and three-fifths believed they’d get a better deal online.

Some high street shops aren’t required to have a returns policy, so if you don’t like what you’ve bought, and it’s not faulty, you could struggle to get your money back. But it’s always worth checking the store’s returns policy at the till.

It’s a much more clear-cut for online purhcases, if you change your mind, you can get a full refund on non-faulty goods as long as it’s within the 14-day window from the day you received it.

