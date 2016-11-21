Know your shopping rights before Black Friday

Ahead of the Black Friday shopping frenzy, Which? reveals many of us don’t know that our rights when returning goods differ when we shop online and in store.

More than half of shoppers incorrectly assumed that they have the same consumer rights when it comes to returning non-faulty goods when shopping online or in store.

The survey of more than 2,000 shoppers found that, while one in five admitted they didn’t know, only three in ten correctly thought there was a difference.

When shopping online, online shops must guarantee a 14-day returns window for non-faulty goods, however on the high street your rights can differ from store to store.

We found almost three quarters of shoppers were unaware of this.

Make sure you’re ready with the facts before Black Friday, know your rights on refunds and returns.

Black Friday refund rights

Six in ten of the shoppers surveyed either incorrectly believed that they were legally entitled to a refund if they changed their mind about a non-faulty purchase made in store, or didn’t know whether they were or not.

Only four in ten knew they weren’t guaranteed a full refund if they bought an unwanted item in store.

Alex Neill, managing director of home and legal at Which?, said: ‘As Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach, it’s important to do your research so you know your shopping rights before you buy, just in case you change your mind.’

If you change your mind about something you buy, it’s important you know how to find out about your consumer rights and how to exercise them.

Know your Black Friday shopping rights

If you’re planning to start your Christmas shopping in the Black Friday sales this week, make sure you’re in the know.

Your return rights may be stronger if you shop online You’re legally entitled to a full refund for a non-faulty, online purchase if you change your mind within 14 days of delivery. However, this may not be the case if you bought it in store.

You’re legally entitled to a full refund for a non-faulty, online purchase if you change your mind within 14 days of delivery. However, this may not be the case if you bought it in store. Be aware of online scams It’s always best to double-check the domain name of the website you’re buying from and beware of unusual payment methods, such as bank transfers.

It’s always best to double-check the domain name of the website you’re buying from and beware of unusual payment methods, such as bank transfers. Your return rights for non-faulty products may vary from store to store While some stores may choose to offer a full refund for a product you no longer want, others may disappoint consumers by offering a credit note, an exchange or nothing.

While some stores may choose to offer a full refund for a product you no longer want, others may disappoint consumers by offering a credit note, an exchange or nothing. If you’re shopping on the high street Check the individual store’s return policy at the till.

Check the individual store’s return policy at the till. Not all products will be cheapest on Black Friday itself Our research found that only 8% of the Black Friday deals we checked from last year were cheapest on Black Friday itself.

Test your knowledge before you hit the shops and take our Christmas shopping rights quiz.

