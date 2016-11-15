New Nutribullet released before Black Friday

The premium Nutribullet 1000 Series has been launched just in time for Black Friday on 25 November.

The Nutribullet 1000 (£129.95) has an amped-up motor and comes with an insulated thermos-style blending cup, designed to keep your smoothies from getting lukewarm. It’s the newest blender in the Nutribullet family, joining three older models already on the market.

UPDATE (24/11/2016): One of our researchers has just tried out the Nutribullet 1000 to bring you our first impressions. You can see it in action in the video below, or head straight to the Nutribullet 1000 Series review to get our first look verdict.

Please enable JavaScript to access this content.

New vs old Nutribullets

The Nutribullet 1000 comes with two cups – a 930ml plastic on-the-go cup and the 820ml insulated stainless steel thermos cup. This allows for larger smoothies than the entry-level Nutribullet 600 and more powerful Nutribullet 900 – their highest-capacity cups are 700ml.

Like the premium Nutribullet Rx, the Nutribullet 1000 has ‘Smart Technology’, which means it tries to select the blending speed that best suits your ingredients. However, the Rx is also a soup blender with a built-in heating element and a more powerful 1,700W motor.

The Nuribullet 1000 is almost double the price of the Nutribullet 600, but is £40 less than the Rx.

So it occupies the middle ground between the Rx and the two other models – it doesn’t have a heating element for soup, but it has a 1,000W motor that should give it more oomph than the 600W version and the 900W version.

You can quickly compare how well the three older Nutribullet models create dairy smoothies, soups and challenging pesto using our Nutribullet blender reviews.

The Nutribullet 1000 – a new premium smoothie blender

Should you buy a Nutribullet on Black Friday?

The Nutribullet was a runaway Black Friday success in both 2014 and 2015, and you’re likely to see more deals this year. The popular Nutribullet 600 is regularly available for £70 and sometimes less (it’s currently £58 at Currys and Argos) so any Black Friday deals will need to improve on this to be worth your while. However, the Nutribullet Rx (currently £170) is rarely discounted, so keep an eye out if it’s top of your wishlist.

The Nutribullet 1000 will also be discounted by at least 20% for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you’re curious to know whether you need to invest in the Nutribullet range to get a top-notch blender, we can help with that too – we’ve also tested the Nutri Ninja and other personal blenders from AEG, Kenwood and Philips, with prices starting at just £15.

You can find out which other deals are worth swerving and which should be snatched up using our guide on Black Friday deals to look out for.

All prices correct as of 14 November 2016.

More on this…