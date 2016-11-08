Premium vs cheap food processors and mixers

Pricey branded food preparation gadgets aren’t always better than their cheaper rivals

Our latest food processor and mixer test see budget brands battling it out with premium machines. But can cheaper models from Morphy Richards and Russell Hobbs compete with kitchen heavyweights such as Kenwood and Magimix?

With prices ranging from £45 to nearly £400, keen cooks will want to know whether it’s worth forking out £300 for the latest Magimix food processor or Kenwood Chef XL mixer.

More-expensive models usually have extra features that might turn your head, such as a larger capacity or extra attachments and accessories to tackle more specialist jobs. This doesn’t always mean they’ll do best where it matters though.

Only one machine was good enough to be named a Best Buy in our most recent tests. Find out which one came out on top by heading to our food processor reviews and mixer reviews.

Kenwood Chef XL and Magimix CS5200XL – what you get

As the names suggest, both of these gadgets give you extra capacity to play with. The Kenwood Chef XL has a 6.7-litre capacity. The average mixer has a capacity of around 4.6 litres, so if you want to mix bigger batches, it might be worth splashing out on.

The Magimix food processor has all the accessories you could wish for, including three processing bowls and extra attachments for blending, making smoothies and even french fries. It also has an extra-wide feed tube so you don’t need to pre-chop veg to fit.

But if you just want a helping hand with core kitchen tasks, we’ve found simple but excellent food processors for less than £50, and brilliant food mixers for under £180. It’s worth doing your research before splurging on a pricier model too, as we’ve found that even the most prestigious brands can produce a dud.

Find the best for your budget with our pick of the best food processors and best mixers.

The Kenwood Chef XL gives you extra mixing space for bigger batches

Food processors vs food mixers

If you want results worthy of the Bake Off, but without all the effort, a good mixer can help you to produce a perfect pavlova, pastry or sponge.

They’re a smart buy if you are looking to start your Christmas baking early, as they can assist with bigger batches and speed up jobs such as whipping, whisking and creaming.

If you’re not a die-hard baking fan, you may prefer to invest in a food processor that can take care of a wider variety of kitchen tasks. Processors tend to be more versatile than food mixers: most can chop, slice, grate and blend, as well as mixing and whipping ingredients.

They can’t usually compete with the very best mixers when it comes to whipping up cream or whisking meringue, be we have found some models that will do an excellent job.

If you aren’t sure what you need, use our handy guide to food prep gadgets to help you decide.

Which? food processor and mixer reviews for 2016

These are the most recent food mixers and processors we’ve tested. Use the links below to get straight to the individual reviews.

Food processor reviews

Bosch MUM58720GB CreationLine – £89

Cuisinart FP8U Easy Prep Pro – £125

Magimix CS 5200XL – £399

Russell Hobbs Aura 19005 – £45

Panasonic MK-F800 – £290

Food mixer reviews

Bosch Creation line – £299

Bosch Universal kitchen machine – £99

Kenwood Chef XL – £300

Morphy Richards Total Control – £70

Russell Hobbs Creations – £100

Prices correct as of 7 November 2016

More of this…