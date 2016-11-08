Revealed: the dishwashers that use less water

Loading your dishwasher correctly can help you save water Loading your dishwasher correctly can help you save water

Our dishwasher reviews reveal how water usage between dishwasher models differs greatly. We’ve even spotted one full-sized dishwasher using twice the amount of water on the main program, compared with another full-sized model.

It’s a common misconception that dishwashers use a lot of water. In fact, dishwashers can be water savers – if used wisely.

In the 1970s dishwashers used as much as 50 litres of water per cycle, but the best freestanding dishwashers we have tested use as little as nine litres on their main programme.

However, the worst water guzzlers use almost 20 litres to clean 12 place settings.

By contrast if you washed up 12 place settings (that’s 120 items) by hand, you would use an average of 49 litres of heated water.

Compare the water usage of your preferred models by heading to our dishwashers reviews.

Dishwasher Best Buys

Manufacturers are constantly seeking to improve both energy and water use, and our latest dishwashers reviews show positive change is happening. Of the 12 models we’ve just reviewed, half scored a full five stars for water use on the main program, while an impressive nine scored five stars for on their eco program setting.

Energy-save or eco programs wash your items at a lower temperature and use less water during the cycle. That’s better for the environment and helps to cut energy costs, as well as your water bill if you’re on a water meter.

Energy-save programs typically save three litres of water per wash, and we’ve found the washing performance was very similar to normal dishwasher cycles.

One dishwasher we’ve just tested scored a full five stars for energy use and water use on its eco program, as well as for washing and drying plates and cutlery, making it a worthy Best Buy.

To find out what it is and compare other top scorers, visit our dishwasher Best Buys.

How to save water in your dishwasher

Saving water can even come down to the way you load your dishwasher. While you should load it fully, be careful not to overfill it, as this could prevent some items from being cleaned properly.

Loading large items at the back and sides of the racks will minimise the chances of needing to wash again.

Latest dishwashers reviews

Hotpoint FDEB10010P – £229.99

Hotpoint FDEB31010G – £269

Hotpoint FDUD51110P – £389

Indesit DFG26B1UK – £229

Indesit DIF16M1UK – £395

Siemens SN66P050GB – £549

Zanussi ZDF26001WA – £249

Zanussi ZDT26010FA – £339

Beko DFN28320W – £269

Prices correct as of 7 November 2016.

More on this…