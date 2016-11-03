Top 10 popular home & garden products on which.co.uk in October

Will a new Crockpot slow cooker make great warming stews for autumn nights?

Now that the clocks have gone back, it looks like cosy nights in a new bed and warming stews have been on your minds, with three mattresses and a slow cooker making the list of the most-viewed products on which.co.uk in October.

Readers have also been looking at updating the appliances we rely on every day, with reviews of two Bosch washing machines and a dishwasher drawing plenty of attention.

Read on to find out the most popular reviews from last month, and follow the links to see exactly what we loved – and hated – about these top 10 products.

1. Bosch SMV69M01GB dishwasher

Something’s definitely been causing a stir of interest among readers about this dishwasher in October. Perhaps it’s the £70 trade-in offer on this model at John Lewis, which is available until mid-December.

Visit our Bosch SMV69M01GB dishwasher review to find out if trading-in for this one is sensible.

2. Ikea Morgedal mattress

This foam mattress has captured our attention with a very reasonable price tag of £165. But does it provide enough support for a good night’s sleep – or will it have you tossing and turning all night?

Visit our test results to help you decide whether you should buy the Ikea Morgedal mattress.

3. Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine

At £370, this Bosch washing machine has an affordable price tag, but does it deliver clean clothes in a reasonable amount of time?

Find out how well the Bosch WAN28100GB washing machine copes with tough stains.

Will the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress give you a good night’s sleep?

4. Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress

£400 is a reasonable price to pay for a pocket-sprung mattress – as long as you know that it will provide enough support regardless of which sleeping position you prefer.

Did the Silentnight Classic 1200 Pocket Deluxe mattress pass muster with our experts?

5. LG GBB59PZRZS fridge freezer

Brand new to the top 10 list, this recently tested frost-free fridge freezer is slightly more spacious than average and has an attractive stainless steel finish.

But is this fashionable exterior disguising a duffer, or is this fridge freezer a doozy?

Our review of the LG GBB59PZRZS Fridge Freezer sets it all out for you.

6. Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress

This pocket-sprung mattress will set you back £750. It’s consistently one of the products you’re most interested in reading about, but only our extensive tests reveal whether it’s worth spending hundreds on this pricey mattress.

Read our review of the Sealy Teramo 1400 mattress to see if it’s right for you.

The Ambiano coffee machine was available in Aldi stores from 20 October

7. Aldi Ambiano espresso machine

Another new entrant to the top 10 list, our first look of this £60 budget espresso maker has drawn thousands of curious caffeine fiends to read our review.

It went on sale on 20 October 2016, so you might struggle to find an Aldi branch that still has this keenly priced product in stock. Read our first impressions of the Aldi Ambiano coffee machine to find out if it’s worth searching out.

Take a look at our full list of Best Buy coffee machines.

8. Crockpot SCCPRC507B-060

You might think it’s hard to go wrong with an appliance as simple as a slow cooker – it’s essentially just a thick bowl sat over a heating element, with temperature controls and a timer. But the worst model we’ve tested creates mediocre meals that are unevenly cooked.

How do we rate this Crockpot? Take a look at our Crockpot SCCPRC507B-060 slow cooker review to find out.

9. Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine

This is the second Bosch washing machine among the top 10 this month, and it will set you back £300. You want a washing machine that can shift stubborn stains from your clothes, and runs quietly so that you don’t get complaints from your neighbours every time you do your laundry.

See if the Bosch WAN24100GB washing machine fits the bill.

10. AEG L75670NWD washer-dryer

As it becomes much harder to dry clothes outside, many homes become cluttered with laundry drying on radiators or racks. A space-saving washer-dryer could solve this problem in a compact family home. But does this £579 AEG model do a good job of both cleaning and drying – and will it be a reliable purchase in the long term?

Our verdict on the AEG L75670NWD washer-dryer will tell you all you need to know.

