Top 5 most popular food processors of 2016

The Kenwood FPM250 takes the crown as our most popular food processor review

The Kenwood FPM250 Multipro Compact is the most popular food processor review of 2016 so far, coming in ahead of other popular brands such as Magimix, KitchenAid and Cuisinart.

This £70 food processor from Kenwood hits the sweet spot: it’s not too expensive but comes from a brand with a strong heritage in food preparation gadgets, so it might seem like a safe choice if you’re in the market for a food processor.

Food processors from KitchenAid, Bosch and Sage also make an appearance in the top five. Surprisingly, just one of the most popular models costs less than £100.

If you’re on a budget, we’ve found some brilliant options for less than £100, so check our food processor reviews to find the best model for you.

The full list of the five most popular reviews on which.co.uk in 2016 so far is below:

1) Kenwood FPM250 Multipro Compact, £70

The Kenwood FPM250 combines a purse-friendly price with versatility. It has all the usual functions plus extras including a mini chopper and jug blender. This is a tempting option if you want to be able to blend smoothies or chop smaller amounts, but don’t want to splash out. Find out if it chops, slices and blends its way to perfection in the full Kenwood FPM250 Multipro Compact review.

2) KitchenAid Artisan 3.1 litre 5KFP1335, £180

This stylish KitchenAid food processor has a slicing blade that allows you to adjust the slice thickness as you go, without having to fiddle around in the bowl to adjust the accessory. It has both large and small processing bowls, both of which are made from BPA-free plastic. Find out what we thought when we put this processor to the test in the full KitchenAid Artisan 3.1 litre 5KFP1335 review.

3) Bosch MCM4100GB, £100

It’s not surprising that the Bosch MCM4100GB features in our top five. For £100 it will tackle all your main kitchen jobs and more, thanks to the extra blender attachment and citrus juicer. A handy storage drawer keeps the accessories tidy too. Find out whether it will speed through your to-do list with ease in the full Bosch MCM4100GB review.

4) Kenwood FPM800 Multipro Sense, £300

The second Kenwood food processor to take a top five spot, the FPM800 Multipro Sense claims to be intelligent, automatically selecting the best speed for each attachment. It has two processing bowls plus a glass jug blender designed to be heat-resistant. But at £300 it needs to be brilliant to be worth investing in. Get our verdict in the full Kenwood FPM800 Multipro Sense review.

5) Sage Kitchen Wizz Pro BFP800UK, £270

Another pricey option, this Sage food processor is part of the Heston Blumenthal-endorsed range of premium kitchen gadgets. Like the KitchenAid, it has an adjustable slicing disc, allowing for a range of different thicknesses and greater precision – if it does a good job. Find out if it’s Which? recommended as well as popular in the full Sage Kitchen Wizz Pro BFP800UK review.

Prices correct as of 15 November 2016

What makes a good food processor?

A good food processor will take the hard work out of tedious kitchen jobs such as chopping, grating and slicing veg, mincing meat and even kneading dough. It should leave you with uniform results, too.

Pick a bad one and it’s likely to take longer to use, chop unevenly and leave food stuck to the blades or unmixed around the bowl. It could be noisy, poorly constructed or a nightmare to clean up, leaving you thinking it would have been easier to just chop up the food yourself.

To make sure you get a food processor that won’t let you down, head to our best food processors page for our top picks.

More on this…