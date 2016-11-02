Which? reveals three Best Buy child car seats

The Cybex Aton Q i-Size baby car seat

We’ve just published new reviews for 13 popular child car seats, from baby car seats to high-backed booster seats for your family. Three are Best Buys and four are Don’t Buys.

We’ve just reviewed the Diono Radian 5, a unique, extended rear-facing child car seat designed to last from birth up until your child reaches 25kg in weight (around seven years old) which can be used with a harness.

Updates to the Joie i-Anchor advance and the Concord Reverso Plus mean we’ve just published updated reviews for these two popular car seats as well.

Head straight to our child car seat reviews to find out which came out top.

i-Size child car seat reviews

With more and more i-Size child car seats hitting the shops, we’ve just reviewed some exciting new entrants onto the market.

Child car seat manufacturer Cybex has launched its first two i-Size car seats: the Sirona M2 i-Size extended rear-facing car seat, suitable for use from birth up to 105cm (around four years old); and the travel-system compatible Cybex Aton Q i-Size baby car seat.

Best Buy car seats

Our child car seat reviews are the result of crash-testing that Which? carries out with its European car seat partners.

We crash test child car seats in two specially designed crash scenarios. Our crash tests are severe, and our experts feel they accurately reflect what happens in real crashes more than the legal minimum standards, which is why we see differences. We combine these results with expert assessments on comfort, ease of use and ease of installation.

Best Buy car seats perform the best in our crash tests, and are easy to use and install. Making sure your car seat is fitted correctly will help it provide the best protection if you’re involved in a crash.

Our child car seat crash tests in action

Don’t Buy child car seats

Any car seat scoring 40% or less becomes a Which? Don’t Buy.

But when we see car seats that perform so badly in parts of our crash tests, for example when the seat is not up to withstanding the forces of a crash in a particular set up, or because part of the seat breaks or detaches during the crash tests, we automatically downgrade the total test score of the seat to 0%

A good result in any other part of our tests cannot compensate for such a poor result in these cases.

Our latest testing also uncovered four Don’t Buys, including 0% scorers. Make sure you are aware of our Don’t Buy child car seats.

Child car seat reviews

Get detailed reviews and our verdict on each of the baby and child car seats we’ve just tested via the links below:

More on this…