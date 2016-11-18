Which? testing uncovers Don’t Buy cameras to avoid

Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Polaroid cameras were among the models tested last month.

The latest digital camera test results from the Which? lab have uncovered two new Don’t Buy cameras, plus some advanced models that are perfect for creative photography.

We review around 100 cameras each year and our latest group test put six models through their paces, including the Sony Cyber-Shot RX10 III and Fujifilm X-T2.

We’re used to seeing welcome improvements in image quality, features and ease-of-use, so it was something of a surprise – and disappointment – to find some manufacturers are still making cameras that just aren’t up to the task.

Among the latest digital cameras from big brands such as Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Polaroid, two models earned the dubious accolade of being the worst cameras we’ve tested all year.

However, it’s not all bad news: two newly reviewed models were actually superb for picture quality – so good, in fact, that they’re bone fide Best Buys.

Don’t Buy cameras

We didn’t hold back when reviewing these latest Don’t Buy cameras – both models scored badly across the board, so if you’re thinking about purchasing one in the Black Friday sales, don’t. It’s worth doing your homework first and investing in a better camera that will serve you well for years to come.

Some notable testing lowlights of both cameras include overexposed and blurry photos, flimsy build quality, clunky controls and poor button labelling, plus battery life so poor they don’t come close to lasting a full day of shooting.

While these Don’t Buy cameras are available for a tempting prices, not all budget cameras are created equal. For example, we recently found a Best Buy compact camera that you can snap up for around £100.

Best Buy cameras

We found two fantastic cameras in this batch – models that scored among the highest we’ve ever tested. With a total test score of 78% and 75%, both cameras earn a coveted Best Buy awards for their stellar performance.

They deliver pin-sharp photos and video, in easy-to-use packages. They’re also very versatile and packed with all the right features to get your creative juices flowing.

Digital camera reviews

