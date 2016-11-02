Which? tests find the worst laptop of the year

Lenovo, Asus and HP laptops were among 10 we tested last month.

With Microsoft and Apple launching their fastest laptops ever, it’s easy to assume that all laptops are getting speedier, more powerful and easier to use.

But for every Surface Book i7 or MacBook Pro that hits the shelves, some manufacturers are still releasing laptop computers that simply aren’t up to the task. Among the latest Windows 10 laptops from HP, Dell, Asus and Lenovo that we tested last month, one of them is the very worst laptop we’ve tested this year.

It’s not all bad news however – one of the newly reviewed models was actually rather fantastic. So good in fact, that we’ve awarded it a Which? Best Buy logo.

Don’t Buy laptop

We didn’t pull our punches when reviewing the latest Don’t Buy laptop. ‘It scores terribly in pretty much every aspect we test,’ said Which? laptops expert Adam Marshall. ‘If you’re on a quest to find the worst laptop on the market, you can probably end it here.’

Among the lowlights of this Windows 10 model were the dull screen, distorted audio, awful touchpad and labouring processor. To top all that off, you’ll only get three hours battery life from a single charge.

While this Don’t Buy model isn’t one of the priciest around, not all budget laptops are so terrible. In fact, we recently found a Best Buy laptop that you can get your hands on for around £180.

If you are hunting for a bargain but don’t want to compromise on quality, then head to our best cheap laptops for under £500.

Best Buy laptop

It’s not all doom and gloom – we were delighted by one fantastic new laptop emerging from our tests. With a total test score of 73%, it makes it into our elite selection of Best Buy laptops.

Adam Marshall gave this verdict about the model in question: ‘It’s so sleek and light that it won’t weigh you down if you need to carry it from place to place. But the processor is fast and the screen will make the most of any film you watch on your commute.’

To discover this laptop and all our other favourite models, you can avoid the dross by heading straight to our Best Buy laptops.

Laptop reviews

To see full reviews of all the computers we tested in October, click on the individual links below:

Asus Zenbook Flip UX560 – £1,000

Asus Zenbook UX310 – £550

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series – £430

HP Notebook 17 – £449

HP Pavilion x360 11 – £339

HP Pavilion x360 13 – £499

HP Pavilion x360 15 – £479

Lenovo Yoga 510 – £430

Lenovo Ideapad 110 – £260

Lenovo Ideapad 510 – £460

RRPs correct on 02 November 2016 – click through to the reviews for the latest prices.

