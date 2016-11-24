Will your energy bill rise by £250 this winter?

Is your central heating on? Cut your energy bills before your heating.

As temperatures plummet across the UK, increasing numbers of fixed-price energy deals are ending. British Gas, EDF, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE all have deals among the 20 expiring in November. Small supplier Extra Energy has six deals ending – and if you’re on one of these, your bill could go up by more than £250.

Extra Energy’s expiring deals all cost under £900 per year on average for gas and electricity. But its standard tariff – which you’ll automatically be transferred to if you take no action by the end of the month – costs £1,130. If you’re on its Fresh Fixed Price Nov 2016 v3 Paperless tariff, your bills could rise by a huge £280 if you don’t switch supplier or deal.

On average, if your dual-fuel energy deal is ending, the price will go up by £170 a year. The only customers set to save are those with EDF’s Blue+Price Freeeeze November 2016. This is £97 pricier than EDF’s current standard tariff.

Amid rising wholesale energy prices and rumours of price hikes, SSE announced last week that it would freeze the price of its standard tariff until April 2017. But that still costs £1,090 for the average user – a price rise of £191 if you’re on SSE’s fixed deal that ends this month.

Now is the most important time of the year to make sure you’re not paying over the odds for energy. You’ll be using more to heat your home as temperatures drop – don’t add to that with a pricier tariff, too.

Find out how much you could save. Use our independent energy switching site, Which? Switch, to switch to a cheap energy deal. Or call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Fixed energy deals ending in November 2016

In response to SSE’s announcement, Which? managing director of home and legal services, Alex Neill, said: ‘While a price freeze may offer some comfort for standard variable customers, these tariffs are generally the most expensive on the market, so these customers should look to see whether they can switch to a better deal.’ Keep reading to find this month’s cheapest energy deals.

Eon is the only big energy supplier that doesn’t have a fixed deal ending this month. Other big six tariffs ending could leave you up to £219 worse off over a year if you transfer automatically onto a standard deal.

In the table below we’ve listed the 10 tariffs where you’ll see a price rise of £200 or more if you don’t switch when they end. Below the table, we’ve listed all tariffs ending this month. If yours is among them, switch.

The cheapest deal on the market now costs less than any of the fixed tariffs ending. So, besides avoiding a price hike, you could also save money.

Fixed energy deals ending in November 2016 with £200+ price rise Supplier Tariff Average price of tariff across the UK Standard tariff Average price increase British Gas Collective Fix November 2016 – Paper and Paperless £824.80 £1,044.11 £219.30 Extra Energy Bright Fixed Price Nov 2016 v1 – Paperless £899.69 £1,129.51 £229.83 Extra Energy Bright Fixed Price Nov 2016 v2 – Paperless £859.83 £1,129.51 £269.69 Extra Energy Clear Fixed Price Nov 2016 v1 – Paperless £870.64 £1,129.51 £258.87 Extra Energy Clear Fixed Price Nov 2016 v2 – Paperless £878.96 £1,129.51 £250.56 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Nov 2016 v1 – Paperless £871.11 £1,129.51 £258.41 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Nov 2016 v2 – Paperless £851.90 £1,129.51 £277.61 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Nov 2016 v3 – Paperless £849.63 £1,129.51 £279.89 First Utility iSave Fixed November 2016 – Paperless £848.47 £1,070.70 £222.24 Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy October 2016 – Paperless £883.86 £1,080.57 £196.71 Table notes: Prices are based on a dual fuel tariff, averaged across UK regions, for a household with average consumption (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas a year), paying by direct debit. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices have been rounded up and are correct at 22 November 2016.

Other tariffs ending this month are: British Gas Fix and Fall November 2016 – Paper and Paperless, EDF Energy Blue+Price Freeeeze November 2016, EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise November 2016, GnERGY Fixed November 2016 – Paperless, M&S Energy Fix & More Nov 16 (paperless billing), Npower Online Price Fix November 2016 – Paperless, Npower Price Fix November 2016 – Paper and Paperless, Sainsbury’s Fixed Price November 2016 – Paper and Paperless, Sainsbury’s Energy Price Promise November 2016 – Paper and Paperless, and SSE Fix & Shop Nov 16 – Paperless.

Compare and switch suppliers Choose the fuel type

to compare: Gas and electricity Electricity

only Gas only

Switch energy supplier and save

If your energy tariff is a standard variable one, you can switch supplier or tariff at any time without paying a penny. Essentially that’s because a standard variable tariff is a supplier’s out-of-contract tariff.

Fixed energy deals sometimes have an exit fee that you must pay to leave the deal before it ends. But if you’re in the last 49 days of your fixed energy tariff, your energy supplier cannot charge an exit fee.

Your bill should state when your energy tariff is coming to an end, and your supplier should tell you about its cheaper tariffs. But remember, your supplier will only tell you its own cheapest deals – not the cheapest on the market.

Compare energy prices to find the best tariff for you. Use figures for your actual usage of gas and electricity to get the most accurate quote.

Cheapest energy deals in November 2016

The top five cheapest UK-wide dual-fuel gas and electricity tariffs this month are:

Npower Collective Fix December 2017 – Paperless – £817 Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 – Paperless – £822 Avro Energy Simple and Frost – Paperless – £856 Octopus Energy Octopus 12M Fixed – Paperless – £862 Utility Warehouse Double Gold Fixed 9 – Paper and Paperless – £862

The prices shown above are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a duel-fuel medium user who uses 13,500kWh gas and 3,100kWh electricity per year, pays by monthly direct debit and chooses paperless billing. Prices are averaged across all UK regions and correct as of 21 November 2016.

More on this…