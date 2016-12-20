Fill in the Which? Car Survey for a chance to win £2,500

Want to know which are the most reliable cars you can drive? So do we. That’s why every year we get as many people as possible to tell us about their cars in our annual Which? Car Survey.

It’s that time of year once again. The 2017 Which? Car Survey is now live and we need you to tell us about the vehicle you drive.

The data we gather from our annual surveys is crucially important, as it allows us to rate cars for reliability based on your experiences. In turn we can then re-score and rewrite the 700+ car reviews we have online to keep them up to date with the latest reliability information. It also means we can publish guides on the most reliable cars in the UK.

It’s so important that as many people as possible tell us about their cars that we’re offering a grand prize of £2,500 to one lucky person that fills out the survey. That’s more than enough to pay for fuel for a year.

If you want to help us find the most and least reliable cars in the UK, and be in with a chance of winning £2,500, fill out the 2017 Which? Car Survey.

Tips for filling out the survey

Completing the survey is straightforward, but we recommend having a little bit of information about your car to hand before you start.

Firstly, you’ll need to know the registration (licence plate number) of any car you own and the year it was registered to its first owner. If you’re unsure about what year that was, you can find the year (and month) in your UK registration certificate.

While not essential, it would also be handy to know how many miles your car, or cars, have on the clock and an idea of any repair costs you’ve incurred over the last 12 months. Don’t worry about trying to remember repair costs from over a year ago – we only want to know about incidents in the last 12 months.

That’s all you’re going to need – plus access to a laptop or desktop computer to fill in the survey, as it can’t currently be completed on a smartphone or tablet.

How we use the data

Each individual car we collect enough information on is awarded its own reliability rating. If we don’t collect enough data on a single car, we use a brand reliability rating instead.

Every online car review is then updated with the latest data, and the reliability rating explained in more detail. The updated reliability rating also has an affect on the overall score, which means that if we know a car is unreliable it will be given a low score and certainly not recommended as a Best Buy.

