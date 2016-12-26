How to get the best tech deals in the sales

Christmas is slowly fading into the distance, but don’t get too sad just yet – there are bargains to be grabbed. Sales season is upon us and, if you shop around, you may just pick up a Best Buy product for a discounted price. If you know how to spot a good deal, that is.

Plenty of stores have cut their prices today, and there’s no shortage of products to sift through. Amazon is still serving up Lightning Deals, but you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage.

To make sure you bag a bargain post-Christmas, see below for our tips on ignoring dud deals and spotting top tech.

How to get a good deal on a great product – a shopper’s guide

Do your homework

It sounds obvious, but make sure you do your research to avoid being suckered into buying something because it’s got a low sticker price or a ‘50% off’ label. It’s even more important if you’re considering a pricier gadget like a TV, top-of-the-range laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Consider your needs and budget

Set yourself a budget and try to stick to it during the sales. If you’re unsure what products to look out for, our ‘how to buy’ advice pages can help. We’ve highlighted the best ways of making you sure pick the perfect devices for you. Take a look at our TV, laptop, tablet, printer, smartphone and digital camera guides for the details. All our buying guides are free to access.

Check if a ‘special offer’ deal is genuine

We’ve found evidence of shops bending the rules on special offers in the past. Don’t get tricked into purchasing something that’s not as great as you think. When you spot an item on offer, always look around to see what price it is elsewhere. You may find that one shop’s ‘special offer’ is another’s regular listed price.

You can also enlist the help of a free online price tracker. One of our favourites is CamelCamelCamel. It’s an Amazon price tracker that lets you know how a product’s value has changed over time. Type in the name of a device (we’ve chosen Apple’s iPhone 7 below) and you’ll see a timeline.

Make sure you don’t get duped by a dodgy deal. See our guide to how to check if a ‘special offer’ deal is genuine.

Read trustworthy reviews

One of the best ways to make sure you’re choosing wisely is to read reviews you can trust. When it comes to testing tech, we leave no stone unturned. For example, every TV that passes through our test lab is rated by five experts, and we use a specialist set-up to study 4K models. We run scratch tests on ebook readers to test durability, and extensive battery tests on smartphones to see how long they last on a single charge. Only the best performers are worthy of the Best Buy title.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.

Your rights

The Consumer Rights Act lets you know where you stand when it comes to buying in store or online. If you’ve received a Christmas gift you’d like to return or you’ve bought a discounted product that’s faulty, there are ways to get things sorted. For tips on returning goods and avoiding scams when shopping online, head over to our guide to your shopping rights.