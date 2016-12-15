New Best Buy sat navs for the road ahead

The best sat navs around are easy to install. The best sat navs around are easy to install.

Our latest sat nav tests have uncovered new high-scoring Best Buys, so whether you’re visiting relatives or going on a winter road trip, you’ll have a top travel companion.

Among the tested models are the latest sat navs from TomTom’s range, with the TomTom Go 6200, Go 5200, Go 620 and Go 520 all being put through their paces.

The best-performing sat nav in this latest batch is a clear Best Buy. It’s packed with handy features to help you out on the road, and built-in wi-fi makes updating maps a breeze. As an added bonus, it can handle calls and texts from your smartphone. It’s easy to install in your car, too.

If you want to find out which models came out on top, visit our sat nav reviews. There, you’ll find details on sat navs from big-name brands such as TomTom, Garmin, Apple and Google.

See which sat navs impressed our experts by visiting our Best Buy sat navs page.

Sat nav apps for your smartphone

We’ve also been busy re-testing popular sat nav apps to see if they’ve improved since we last tested them.

The most impressive app of the lot is a real treat for your smartphone. It offers great vocal guidance with simple instructions (especially on the motorway) and an uncluttered map for making sense of what’s around the corner. With a trustworthy, up-to-date sat nav app, you’ll stay on the right path and could save money on petrol or diesel too.

It’s not all good news, though, as our re-testing also highlights the apps that haven’t aged so well. The lowest-scoring app will eat through your mobile data far too quickly, which is bad news if you’re not covered by a wi-fi connection. It’s also let down by the lack of a route planner, which means you won’t get information on journey distance and duration as you go from A to B.

How we test sat navs

When it comes to testing sat navs, we only recommend the models that are easy to use and have detailed maps.

We take a close look at spoken instructions, checking how well a sat nav deals with lane changes, junctions and roundabouts. The worst models we’ve seen can’t provide clear spoken feedback, leaving you frustrated and confused behind the wheel.

Take a look at our guide on how we test sat navs for more details on how we identify Best Buy models.

The latest sat nav reviews

TomTom Go 6200 – £289

TomTom Go 5200 – £249

TomTom Go 620 – £208

TomTom Go 520 – £210

TomTom GPS Navigation Traffic (Android) – £14 for one-year subscription

TomTom GO Mobile (iOS) – 50 miles of free navigation per month (otherwise £14.99 for a year)

Garmin Navigon Europe (Android) – £14.99

Garmin Navigon Europe (iOS) – £14.99

Apple Maps (iOS) – Free

Prices correct as of December 2016.

