New Best Buy washer-dryers revealed

Choose the wrong washer-dryer and you’ll be left with damp darks

Two out of eight washer-dryers we’ve just reviewed – ranging in price from £370 to £1,699 – are good enough at both washing and drying to qualify as Which? Best Buys.

That’s not all – a selection of the latest machines we’ve reviewed can wash and dry as much as a large washing machine and a standard-sized tumble dryer, unlike washer-dryers of the past.

The eight washer-dryers we’ve just tested include popular models from Bosch, Indesit, John Lewis, LG and Miele. Our reviews scored them from an indifferent 51% right through to a hugely impressive 72%.

Bosch WKD28541GB – £969

Indesit XWDE1071681XW – £400

Indesit XWDE751480XW – £370

John Lewis JLWD1613 – £599

LG FH4A8FDH2N – £699

LG FH4A8TDH4N – £700

LG FH4U1JBH2N – £1,000

Miele WTH120WPM – £1,699

Which washer-dryer drum capacity?

Washer-dryers are designed so you can’t dry as much in one load as you can wash. That might be a problem if you live in a busy home where most days are wash days. To get round this, choose a washer-dryer with a large drum capacity – we’ve just reviewed four that can accommodate 9kg or more. Each of these machines can also hold 6kg or more of drying, which isn’t at all bad for a washer dryer.

But if you only wash once or twice a week and are likely to use the dryer rarely, don’t worry too much about the sometimes low drying capacities and simply go for a good machine. Our best washer-dryers show you the top scorers straight away.

Can washer-dryers compete with washing machines and tumble dryers?

With the best of the new breed of washer-dryer every bit as good at clothes washing as the best washing machines, if you choose the right machine you’ll see no difference in wash performance.

Switch to drying mode and the best washer-dryers, while rarely matching the highs of a Best Buy tumble dryer, will deliver accurate, even and relatively quick drying. But the worst washer-dryers fail to deal with stains effectively, take forever to dry and will leave your clothes damp when the buzzer sounds.

Avoid those we’ve labelled washer-dryer Don’t Buys.

How we test washer-dryers

To measure each washer-dryer’s stain-busting power, we use strips of cotton and polyester smeared with dried-on blood, oil, ink and grease and then wash them alongside sheets and other items of clothing in the drum on the 40°C cottons and synthetics programs.

When drying, we dry to two levels of dryness and record the speed, evenness and accuracy of drying, along with how creased the clothes are. And we weigh the clothes after the drying program has finished to find out how dry they are.

