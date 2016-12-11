Reported job scams rise by 300%

The number of reported job scams has increased dramatically over the past two years.

Reports to non-profit fraud-fighting organisation SAFERjobs (Safe Advice for Employment and Recruitment) have increased by 300% in the past year alone.

The number of UK job scams reported jumped to an alarming 1,241 between September 2015 and September 2016, up from 380 for the same period the year before.

According to SAFERjobs, more than two thirds of us now go online to look for employment.

If you are going online to look for employment, read our top tips guide to learn how to avoid job scams.

Fee fraud the most reported job scam

The most frequently reported job scam cases in the UK involve advance-fee fraud, which involves candidates unknowingly applying for non-existent jobs and being scammed into paying for fake police checks, visas, travel and training.

Other common scams involve identity theft, premium-rate telephone-interview scams, money laundering through work-from-home jobs, and salary-payment scams.

Have you been the victim of a scam? Find out how to get your money back after a scam.

What does a job scam look like?

Fraudsters often recruit for a ‘dream job’, advertising roles with a high starting salary but few qualifications, skills or experience required.

Preying on hope, fraudsters have a variety of approaches they can use to catch you out, including salary-payment scams.

For further advice on how to avoid falling victim to a job scam, or to report an incident, visit the SAFERjobs website.

